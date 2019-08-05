Water main break causing emergency shutdown near 54th Avenue West and 210th Street Southwest

An emergency water shutdown on 54th Avenue West and 210th Street Southwest near Hall Lake will be in effect from noon-10 p.m. on Monday Aug 5. The shutdown is due to a break in the water main caused by construction, Lynnwood city staff said.

According to the City of Lynnwood Facebook page, water will be shut off to make repairs to an aging water main. Residents in the outlined area (see photo) will be affected and crews are now door hanging notices to affected households.

City spokesperson Julie Moore said the contractor for a new housing development was slated to install a new water main to increase capacity. However, they discovered the current pipe had a break, which Moore said is bound to happen during construction.

The crew will be switching over to the new main sooner than anticipated. The pipe that broke is one of Lynnwood’s older pipes, Moore added.

The housing project includes 40 single-family homes that are currently being developed by Pulte Homes and set to be completed the fall.