Scene nearby: Watershed fair-goers learn how to protect Puget Sound

Learning more about environmental stewardship through activities, crafts and games was the focus of Saturday’s Watershed Fun Fair in Edmonds.

The event brought together staff and volunteers from local nonprofit organizations and the City of Edmonds to share tips on everyone can do their part to protect the Puget Sound. Experts were on hand to discuss topics that include stormwater management, rain gardens, natural yard care, backyard wildlife habitat, water conservation and habitat restoration.

The fair also included a film — running on a continuous loop — made fourth- and fifth-grade students from Lynnwood’s Hazelwood Elementary School that featured aquatic life at the Edmonds Underwater Park. In addition, members of Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon Club handed out native plants.

Those interested in attracting more birds and other wildlife to their backyards found materials and information at booths hosted by the Pilchuck Audubon Society and the National Wildlife Federation.

Attendees also had a chance to feed the juvenile salmon in the rearing pond courtesy of Sound Salmon Solutions.

— Photos by Julia Wiese