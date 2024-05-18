Scene nearby: Watershed fair-goers learn how to protect Puget Sound

19 mins ago 3
Grace and sister Katie of Edmonds create faces from plant parts at the City of Edmonds Discovery Programs table.
Thomas tries his hand at anchoring near-shore habitat (hint: avoid the eel grass beds) as Brienne Townsend of Snohomish County Marine Resources Committee offers advice.

Learning more about environmental stewardship through activities, crafts and games was the focus of Saturday’s Watershed Fun Fair in Edmonds.

The event brought together staff and volunteers from local nonprofit organizations and the City of Edmonds to share tips on everyone can do their part to protect the Puget Sound. Experts were on hand to discuss topics that include stormwater management, rain gardens, natural yard care, backyard wildlife habitat, water conservation and habitat restoration.

Hazelwood Elementary’s five-minute film regarding sea life ran on a continuous loop.
L-R: Anna Bone, Francesca Villanueva and Sophia Woeck of the Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon Club handed out native plants and also taught people how to identify the different salmon in local waters based on their markings.
Lynnwood resident, Avery plants her Japanese maple seedling to take home.
Gary Pyfer created these planters for the medicinal garden. “I found the parts for one planter for $36, saving $229 on each planter for the City of Edmonds,” he said. It took him about 30 minutes to put each together.

The fair also included a film — running on a continuous loop — made fourth- and fifth-grade students from Lynnwood’s Hazelwood Elementary School that featured aquatic life at the Edmonds Underwater Park. In addition, members of Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Students Saving Salmon Club handed out native plants.

Those interested in attracting more birds and other wildlife to their backyards found materials and information at booths hosted by the Pilchuck Audubon Society and the National Wildlife Federation.

Bothell residence Brock tries out his binoculars crafted at the Pilchuck Audubon Society booth.
Jasper of Edmonds creates a Cheerio bird feeder.
Luna of Lynnwood feeds some of the 20,000 coho in the pond. “It started with 80,000 but we’ve been releasing some since April into eight different tributaries that feed the Lake Washington watershed” said Kaelie Spencer of Sound Salmon Solutions.

Attendees also had a chance to feed the juvenile salmon in the rearing pond courtesy of Sound Salmon Solutions.

— Photos by Julia Wiese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME