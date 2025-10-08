We are hiring an advertising sales manager

My Neighborhood News Network, a nonprofit organization devoted to providing trusted community news in South Snohomish County, is looking for a results-driven, entrepreneurial and creative advertising sales manager to join our team.

With three online publications – My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today – My Neighborhood News Network serves an area of 200,000-plus residents just north of Seattle, Wash. that includes the cities of Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Brier and Woodway, as well as nearby unincorporated areas of South Snohomish County

Sponsorship and advertising are critical to our success, representing 50% of our overall budget and offering local businesses and corporate clients the opportunity to partner with us on our mission.

We are seeking someone to manage our existing loyal client base and bring in new clients to our organization. The position will report to My Neighborhood News Network President and CEO Teresa Wippel.

The ideal candidate would have three to five-plus years’ experience in a sales role in a media, technology or marketing company, with a demonstrated ability to close business. You must also be passionate about focus on fostering civic engagement and providing trustworthy nonprofit local journalism. Familiarity with graphic design, social media and WordPress are a plus.

This is a full-time role that offers a flexible work schedule. Because knowledge of our local communities is key to this work, candidates living in South Snohomish County are especially encouraged to apply.

You can learn more about this role on our LinkedIn page. Send letters of interest and resumes to Teresa Wippel at teresa@myedmondsnews.com.