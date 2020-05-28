We love our advertisers: Edmonds Rotary Club

Posted: May 27, 2020 14

Our advertisers are the lifeblood of our publications, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do to support us. We invited each of them to share a message with our readers during this challenging time.

Edmonds Rotary Club

Edmonds Rotary continues to work in our community through this difficult time. We are working at Trinity Place, The Edmonds Food Bank, making masks, etc. Our commitment to our community is strong; we’ll get through this together. We hope you all continue to be safe and well.

www.edmondsrotary.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

BACK TO HOME