Welcome to our new advertiser Art Walk Edmonds (AWE), a free community event held monthly throughout the year, rain or shine.

Every Third Thursday from 5-8 p.m., galleries, merchants, neighbors and friends join in celebrating the arts — hosting local artists, demos, food and music in vibrant downtown Edmonds. With a growing assortment of fun events and activities, you will always find something new to engage your creative mind.

Learn more at artwalkedmonds.com.