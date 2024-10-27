We welcome new advertising sponsor Bench & Board

Posted: October 27, 2024 11
Welcome to our new advertising sponsor Bench & Board, a gift shop where creativity and thoughtfulness meet. Nestled in the heart of the community, this store offers a carefully curated selection of unique gifts that inspire joy and connection.

Store hours

Wednesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday Noon-4 p.m.

Monday Closed

610 Main St., Edmonds
Learn more at www.benchandboard.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME