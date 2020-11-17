‘We will get through this crisis’: Mayor issues statement about new COVID-19 restrictions

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith issued the following statement Monday afternoon regarding Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement of new restrictions aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Dear Lynnwood Community Members,

COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in Snohomish County, across Washington state, and right here in Lynnwood. Not only are cases on the rise, but so are hospitalizations which is placing a great stress on our healthcare system. Although these are difficult times, our City Leadership supports the decision of our governor and our public health officials to help protect our most vulnerable community members through these new targeted restrictions. (Learn more about the new COVID-19 restrictions here.)

As we navigate the next several weeks, I do worry about our local small businesses and workers who will be greatly impacted by these necessary health precautions and restrictions. Lynnwood will continue to advocate for federal funding to support those financially impacted by this crisis. We will continue our efforts to support our local business community through the Lynnwood Chamber and Economic Alliance of Snohomish County, connecting and sharing resources. As we head into the holiday season, please consider supporting our local business community through holiday shopping and your patronage.

If you or your family is struggling, we have many amazing non-profit organizations that are working hard to support those in need. There are food assistance programs, rental and eviction programs, and much more. Please reach out to 2-1-1 Washington to get connected to a referral specialist that can help you find a solution that works best for your family. You can visit https://wa211.org/ or call 1-800-525-0127.

If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, please get yourself tested. You should contact your primary care physician, or you can go to the Snohomish Health District’s Drive-Thru testing at Everett Memorial Stadium. Please visit www.SnoHD.org/testing for more information and to schedule an appointment.

These past 10-plus months have been extremely difficult, and we know that fatigue is setting in, but we can’t give up now. We all play an important role in helping to slow the spread of the virus. By doing our part to slow the spread of the virus, we are in turn spreading kindness. By taking appropriate actions such as wearing a face mask, keeping up social distancing, and keeping your social gatherings limited, you are spreading kindness.

Lynnwood is a great city with a supportive community. I know we will get through this crisis. Thank you for your efforts to keep your family, neighbors, co-workers, and yourself safe.

Best Regards,

Nicola Smith

Mayor