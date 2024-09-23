Weaving Community Together: Lynnwood Library to host free intergenerational art project in October

Throughout October, the Lynnwood Library invites the entire community to come together to weave a piece of ribbon, fabric strip or other material provided into the art piece “Weaving Community Together.” The Intergenerational Art Project encourages people of all ages to express themselves through art while contributing to a collective community artwork.

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, visitors can stop by the library to add their artistic touch to the project. All are welcome to participate—no experience necessary.

While materials will be available onsite, you are encouraged to bring your own weaving materials, such as fabric strips, to personalize your contribution. Donations of additional materials are also welcome.

Location: Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave W.

For more information, contact Katie Zeitler from the Lynnwood Arts Commission at katiezlynnwood@gmail.com or call the library at 425-778-2148.