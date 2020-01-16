Wednesday snow update: Council meeting rescheduled, school calendar updated

With a third day of snow on Wednesday, Lynnwood saw a few more cancellations and reschedules of various services and events.

The Lynnwood City Council’s work session was canceled. The meeting has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Jan. 21, and will be followed by a special business meeting.

The Edmonds School District closed schools for the third day and Edmonds Community College canceled classes as well.

Due to unsafe conditions, the Verdant Health Commission also closed for the day Wednesday, with all daytime and evening classes, programs and services canceled.

Republic Services and Waste Management canceled collections due to snow and hazardous driving conditions Wednesday. To learn more about pickup schedules: