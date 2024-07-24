Weekend closure of SR 520 across Lake Washington in Seattle begins Friday night, July 26

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians traveling across Lake Washington should plan ahead for a weekend State Route 520 closure. The closure spans from Interstate 5 in Seattle to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill starting 11 p.m. Friday, July 26, and wrapping up at 5 a.m. Monday, July 29. The SR 520 Trail will concurrently close across the lake.

Three-hour opening of eastbound lane for Seafair Torchlight Parade

To accommodate people leaving Seattle’s Seafair Torchlight Parade, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, crews will open:

The northbound I-5 ramp to eastbound SR 520.

One eastbound SR 520 lane from I-5 to the Eastside.

The SR 520 eastbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard.

People going to the parade from the Eastside should find alternate routes and expect delays since there is continuous weekend construction on westbound SR 520.

New westbound off-ramp

After the weekend closure, drivers will use a new and improved westbound SR 520 off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard. The new ramp will be in its final configuration with two lanes headed from westbound SR 520 to Montlake Boulevard. The current off-ramp has one lane.

Part of the SR 520 Montlake Project, the weekend closure is necessary to work on lighting under the newly formed Montlake Lid (PDF 476KB) and realign and expand the westbound off-ramp to Montlake Boulevard. The 3-acre lid over SR 520 with landscaping, greenspace and a new transit area is slated to open this fall.

During the weekend, contractor crews working for the SR 520 I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project will repave the westbound SR 520 ramp to southbound I-5.