One weekend full closure remains for the SR 524/Filbert Road improvement project, which will install two roundabouts at Larch Way and Locust Way.

The first full weekend closure happened last weekend. The second was initially scheduled to occur this weekend, but has been delayed due to rain in the forecast for Sunday.

The closure is rescheduled for Oct. 5-8, provided it does not rain.

Signed detours will be in place.

For more information about the project, click here to visit the project website.