Weekend work in Seattle will close freeway lanes, ramps

This weekend’s work on southbound Interstate 5 will mean changes for many people who use the I-90 ramps and the collector/distributor at the south end of downtown Seattle.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will start lane reductions at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. At 10 p.m. that night, the ramps from I-90 and the collector/distributor to southbound I-5, along with three right lanes of the freeway, will be closed until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1.

People still will be able to enter the collector/distributor but will have to exit to I-90, Dearborn Street, Fourth Avenue South or Airport Way. This includes people using the southbound I-5 on-ramps at Spring or James streets.

During the closure, contractor crews from C.A. Carey will replace the right half of six expansion joints on southbound I-5 south of where the collector/distributor joins the freeway. This is part of a major project to replace dozens of expansion joints on the southbound freeway between I-90 and Spokane Street.

Work will take place almost every weekend between now and the end of September, including during Seafair weekend Aug. 6-7.