Welcome to advertising sponsor Joel Patience, with custom beach towels featuring travel-inspired artwork

Our advertising sponsor, local artist Joel Patience, has a great idea for holiday giving. He thinks beach days = best days. He encourages you to “claim your spot on the sand with a custom beach towel that is sure to help you make a splash and stand out.”
The towel designs are print replicas of his travel-inspired watercolor paintings, with dimensions of 70 inches x 35 inches.
Learn more here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.