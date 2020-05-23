Welcome to new advertiser Agile Impact

Rebecca Ralston is an experienced, international executive who for over 30 years has been delivering innovative, technology-based solutions for her clients. As the owner & CEO of Search Impact Consulting LLC, dba Agile Impact, she is the lead strategist for transformational digital brand management services — monitoring, analyzing, and managing her clients’ digital presence, improving their influence and mitigating risk. Agile’s clients have included financial, legal, consumer packaged goods, and pharmaceutical industries on digital brand management campaigns, crisis communications responses, and ongoing campaigns to build, monitor and manage digital presence in search and social media.

Rebecca has lived in Edmonds for six years and before that she lived in Kingston. She graduated from the University of Washington, Bothell campus and also from Edmonds Community College, where she haunted the ceramics lab almost continuously. Currently she is a board member and treasurer of the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation and serves as marketing director for both the festival and the foundation. In her spare (ha!) time she has a ceramics studio in her garage. She and her husband also enjoy gardening, cycling and eating out in Edmonds.

Contact Agile Impact at www.agileimpact.com/project/online-services or at 206-257-5753