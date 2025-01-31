Welcome to new advertiser City Dry Cleaners

We are happy to announce our new advertising sponsor, City Dry Cleaners & Alterations, located at in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. The business is family owned and operated, serving Edmonds and beyond with eco-friendly and natural laundry and organic dry cleaning methods. They also offer wash and fold laundry services and provide custom alterations and repairs on site.
Their invitation: “Come visit us at 5 Corners in Edmonds — we can’t wait to meet you!”
Address: 8410 Main St., Edmonds.
Phone: 425-775-4457
