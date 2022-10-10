Welcome to new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers

We are happy to introduce our new advertiser, Comstock Jewelers. Edmonds’ longest-standing jewelry store will be here to help you craft a unique custom piece, repair a beloved item, or find the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. They are located in downtown Edmonds right next to the Edmonds Theater on Main Street. First started by Geraldine and Robert Comstock in 1978, Comstock is now a three- generation business.

Some fun facts about Comstock Jewelers:

– Brian and Erin Comstock actually met in the jewelry store in 1983, all thanks to Jenny Shore of the Wooden Spoon.

– Last holiday season, Brian and Erin along with their staff took care of five newborn kittens in the store. If you were lucky you may have seen one of the cute fluff-balls.

– Comstock Jewelers’ building is now over 100 years old with original stained glass windows.

Comstock Jewelers is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They look forward to seeing you soon.

Comstock Jewelers

411 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

425 778 4666