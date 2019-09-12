Welcome to new advertiser Laura’s Alteration

Meet our new advertiser Laura Wang, the proud owner of Laura’s Alterations at Alderwood Mall.

In 2008, she opened her first location in Bellingham and since she’s expanded to six locations across Western Washington. For more than a decade, she and her employees have proudly served tens of thousands of people from the communities of Bellingham, Burlington, Everett, Lynnwood, Federal Way and Olympia.

Besides having locations conveniently inside the mall, she also offers in-home services by appointment only. Visit the Laura’s Alterations’ website for more details.

Custom fittings equal perfect results

Fashion has always been a part of Laura’s life. She graduated with a major in fashion design abroad in both China and Japan. Because of her unique background, she’s here happily to turn your clothing dreams into reality.

By providing fast, friendly and professional alteration services, she and her skilled employees will work to create a custom fit. For every special occasion in your life, Laura’s Alterations can ensure that you feel your absolute best in your daily or special occasion wear.

If you’d like something even more customized, she will personally design and sew custom pieces for your wardrobe. Give her a call — she can discover the colors, patterns and silhouettes that best flatter your body shape.

Take advantage of Laura’s Alteration’s Grand Opening Special. They are offering 10% off pant hemming — bring in a stack, they’ll get the job done for you. Their motto is: Perfect Stitches, Exceptional Alterations!

Phone: 425-440-8397

Website: lauraalterationexp.com/

Alderwood Mall Southeast entrance (by the LEGO Store)