Welcome to new advertiser rb.by.design, providing creative interior design solutions

Posted: September 7, 2023 4

We’re happy to introduce our newest advertising sponsor, rb.by.design. The company envisions creative, thoughtful interior design solutions for homeowners, small multifamily developers  and local businesses including local restaurants and offices .

Having worked most of her career at an interdisciplinary architecture firm with an emphasis on sustainability, owner and designer Rachael Bauer brings fresh inspiration and efficient collaboration that drives a smooth design process for her clients. 

To discuss your design project, contact Rachael Bauer.
425-765-7680
rachael@rbbydesign.com
www.rbbydesign.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME