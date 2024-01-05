Welcome to new advertiser Timothy Schell, financial advisor with Edward Jones

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Timothy Schell provides dedicated service to families and small business owners with personalized wealth building and wealth protection strategies. Tim has 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, having served previously withWashington Mutual Bank, D.A. Davidson, and Peoples Bank in Edmonds.

His areas of focus include: Retirement Planning, Education Planning, Estate and Legacy Strategies, Income Strategies, Portfolio Reviews & Construction, Insurance & Annuities, and Small Business Retirement Plans.

His office is conveniently located in Edmonds at the bottom of Olympic View Drive and his office team includes Ron Kukes, Certified Financial Planner, and Branch Office Administrators Anna Busch and Gaye Frandsen.

Outside of the office, Tim is passionate about volunteering as a soccer coach with FC Edmonds, supporting the Edmonds Food Bank and sponsoring events at the Esperance Off Leash Dog Park. He enjoys spending his free time with his wife Karly; daughters Ali and Abby and their English cream golden retriever Otis.

Tim became an Edward Jones Financial Advisor to help make a major difference in the financial wellness of clients. He would like to make a difference in your financial future as well in creating strategies to help achieve financial strength and he invites you to contact him via phone, email or a visit to his website.

425-775-7817

tim.schell@edwardjones.com

www.edwardjones.com/tim-schell