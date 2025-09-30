Welcome to new advertising sponsor Edmonds Garden Rescue

Posted: September 30, 2025 11

We’re pleased to announce our newest advertiser, Edmonds Garden Rescue. The owner, a lifelong resident of Edmonds, has been proudly providing gardening services for over 18 years to residents in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

The Edmonds Garden team specializes in providing weeding, trimming, mulching services and more! Call today to get on their schedule of fall cleanup. 425-329-5934

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME