Welcome to new advertising sponsor Holy Rosary Parish and School

We’re happy to announce our new advertising partnership with Holy Rosary Parish and School.

Nestled in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds, Holy Rosary School has been inspiring lifelong learners since 1964 in a welcoming, caring, family environment. Accredited by the Western Catholic Education Association, Holy Rosary elementary and middle school boasts an outstanding, state-certified pre-kindergarten program, an after-school extended care program and a vibrant alumni community. Go to Holy Rosary School Visit for more information and to schedule a tour, or enjoy a virtual tour here.

Contact:

Holy Rosary Parish and School

760 Aloha Street

Edmonds, WA 98020

Parish office:

parishmail@holyrosaryedmonds.org

425-778-3122

School office:

425-778-3197