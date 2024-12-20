Welcome to new advertising sponsor Jeffrey Herman, Attorney at Law

Posted: December 19, 2024 5
Jeffrey Herman

We’re pleased to announce our new advertiser, Jeffrey Herman, Attorney at Law. He has exclusively practiced personal injury law for 23 years, handling cases from wrongful death and child abuse to car, truck, motorcycle and cycling collisions. He works only on contingent fee – no recovery, no fee. To set up a free consultation, email him at Jeffreyherman4@gmail.com.

