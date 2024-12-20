Welcome to new advertising sponsor Jeffrey Herman, Attorney at Law

We’re pleased to announce our new advertiser, Jeffrey Herman, Attorney at Law. He has exclusively practiced personal injury law for 23 years, handling cases from wrongful death and child abuse to car, truck, motorcycle and cycling collisions. He works only on contingent fee – no recovery, no fee. To set up a free consultation, email him at Jeffreyherman4@gmail.com.
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.