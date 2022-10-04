Welcome to new sponsor, the Edmonds School District

We welcome as a new sponsor the Edmonds School District, now hiring for intensive support paraeducators. 

The school district “is committed to equity, engagement, and excellence for each and every student. We are proud to serve the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.”

