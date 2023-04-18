Welcome to new sponsor, Washington State Ferries

Our latest sponsor, Washington State Ferries, is looking for motivated employees for the country’s largest ferry system. Starting pay is competitive, and benefits include in-house training, comprehensive medical, dental, vision, continuing education and transportation.
Washington State Ferries makes a difference, and so can you. Learn more: wsdotjobs.com/ferries.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.