Welcome to our new advertiser: personal trainer Darian Coleman of D2I Fitness

Welcome to our new advertiser, Certified Personal Trainer Darian Coleman of D2I Fitness. We’ll let her tell you a bit about what she does best. Her motto is “Dare 2 Inspire Fitness.”

Hello, I’m Dare, your local Certified Personal Trainer and owner of D2I Fitness, LLC. I specialize in strength and conditioning, fat loss and pre- and postnatal exercise. My athletic background is in powerlifting, basketball and postnatal exercise. Inspiring the world through fitness is my goal, but I’ve started within our community. I believe that we all deserve a healthy and fit lifestyle. I’ve learned through my own fitness journey that hard work, dedication and consistency gives proven results. Over four years ago I lost 70 lbs. with healthy food choices and strength training. All fitness journeys won’t be the same or easy.

At D2I Fitness I customize all personal training sessions, online workout programs and nutrition programs to meet your individual needs. Training and eating for your body type is fundamental with D2I. I want all my clients and athletes to be successful and get the support they need. I’m here to teach and guide my clients safely and effectively to their fitness goals. With D2I Fitness you won’t have to take that journey alone.