Welcome to our new Health and Fitness sponsor Axis Pharmacy NW

A warm welcome to our new Health and Fitness page sponsor Axis Pharmacy Northwest, a family-owned Mountlake Terrace-based business focused on providing customized medicines that meet the unique needs of all patients. Its compounding pharmacy service provides patients with customized options that can help taking or using medications easier.

Some people are allergic to the dyes or preservatives drug manufacturers use. Others have challenges taking medicine in a pill form. Axis Pharmacy compounding customers can take medications as a transdermal gel, suspension (with a preferred flavor added), lozenge, or even a suppository.

With the consent of a physician, there’s much that can be done to customize your prescription, be it Dental, Dermatological, Infertility, Podiatry—or even Veterinary!

Learn more at Axis Pharmacy Northwest.

Axis Pharmacy Northwest

6007 244th St. S.W., Suite A2