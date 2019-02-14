Welcome to our new reporter Cody Sexton

Please welcome Cody Sexton, who has joined Lynnwood Today, MLTnews and My Edmonds News as a reporter. For the past few months, Sexton has been a freelance writer covering Lynnwood City Council and Edmonds School Board, and is now expanding his beat to include news and features that mainly focus on Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

He spent his childhood in the area, and lived for a time in Edmonds and Everett. Now, after almost two decades in other parts of the U.S., he is beginning his career as a journalist, reporting news in the area he has always been proud to call his home.

Sexton attended Louisiana Tech University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. While there, he reported on faculty/staff salary disputes, on-campus evangelical protestors and pop culture news for the college newspaper The Tech Talk.

In his spare time, he enjoys reading books halfway before buying more, cooking breakfast and listening to ’90s one-hit wonders.