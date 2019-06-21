Welcome to our new sponsor Caravan Kabob

1 of 2

We are proud to announce our newest advertiser, Caravan Kabob, located conveniently in Edmonds’ Firdale Village.

Originally from Pakistan, Chef/Owner Shahzad Raja has traveled across Asia, Europe and the Mediterranean, where he perfected his craft of preparing the freshest and tastiest cuisine from around the world. Tutored by Greek “Yia Yias,” his menu is a collection memories, experience and flavor. Shahzad’s goal is to provide customers with healthy, delicious and affordable worldwide cuisine.

They have a passion for cuisine with exploding flavor, using only the freshest ingredients; with meals served in a restaurant atmosphere that provides a true cultural experience. Chef Shahzad loves to create community with perfectly spiced meals cooked to order and served with the knowledge that “first people eat with their eyes.”

Along with delectable meals served at the restaurant, Caravan Kabob also does catering for large corporate groups or small intimate gatherings. Most recently they were asked to prepare lunch for the Seattle’s Pacific Northwest Ballet.

To enjoy this truly international experience, call ahead, or take a chance and stroll into the restaurant’s inviting setting.

Restaurant hours

Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

(closed from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Closed on Mondays

Phone: 206-546-7999

www.caravankebab.com