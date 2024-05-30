‘Welcome to Oz’: Celebrate Lynnwood Pride June 8

With the theme “Welcome to Oz,” Lynnwood’s first Pride Festival is fast approaching, running from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

The Lynnwood Pride organization was formed by Charlette LeFebre and Philip Lipson in October 2023 with aims of uniting Lynnwood’s LGBTQ+ community Since then, it has gathered support from local officials and community figures.

The event will feature a range of vendors, including Lynnwood Today and the My Neighborhood News Network.

Events planned for the celebration include:

Live music and performances including Lexy Stray, Sasha Scarlett and Emerald City Cats

A series of Catwalk Contests, separated by age group.

Raffle baskets and giveaways

A dog adoption event, which will be held outside the Event Center

Speakers at Lynnwood Pride include:

Liv Morgan, speaking on intersex

Author David Neiwert

Lynnwood City Councilmembers Josh Binda and George Hurst

Former Washington State Sen. Maralyn Chase

State Sen. Marko Liias

Snohomish County Sheriff Susanna Johnson

President of UNIDOS Juan Peralez

Earlier this month, Lynnwood Pride announced that it is now an official event partner of the City of Lynnwood and has been sponsored by UNIDOS and the Snohomish County Office of Social Justice as they work to support collaboration between communities and their law enforcement. Lynnwood Pride expects an estimated 500-1,000 to be attending this free public event.

For more information on the event, such as scheduling or a full list of vendors, or Lynnwood Pride, visit the organization’s website here.