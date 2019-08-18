Welcome to sponsor Northpoint Washington

Northpoint Washington

28-Day Drug & Alchohol Treatment Rehab

We welcome our sponsored content partner Northpoint Washington, a 28-day drug and alcohol treatment center, located off 212th Street Southwest in Edmonds. Their new state-of-the-art facility recently hosted the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon cutting.

Northpoint has an accredited inpatient program designed to achieve lasting sobriety. Their program summary states, “stay at our residential facility for 28 days and receive both detox and rehab treatment followed by a specialized outpatient treatment strategy.”

Program highlights include:

– Stay for 28 days in a safe & supportive environment

– Professional medical support 24/7

– Medicated Assisted Treatment

– Dual diagnosis to address mental health issues

– Minimize your likelihood of relapse

– Focus 100% of your time and effort on recovery

They say, “Research shows that those who complete detox and rehab together are less likely to relapse and more likely to stay sober longer. Our program includes detox and rehab plus a plan to transition to an aftercare outpatient program.” The phases of the program are: detox, rehab and aftercare.

Northpoint Washington

7416 212th St. S.W.

Edmonds, WA 98026

Open 24 hours

Phone: 855-982-0044

Learn more at www.northpointwashington.com.