We’re back: Bella’s Voice

Have a business that is reopening under Phase 2? We’re pleased to present this complimentary “We’re Back” announcement space for any local business that is reopening their doors. Just submit your approximately 75-word announcement to kathyhashbarger@gmail.com.

Bella’s Voice is a non-profit focused on animal welfare. Our thrift stores in Lynnwood support animal rescues/sanctuaries in Washington.

We are reopen six days/week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., closed on Tuesdays. Our current guidelines are masks are required, except for children under 5, please wash your hands as you enter at our hand-washing station and maintain a 6-foot distance from other customers. Thank you

Bella’s Voice

4001 198th St. S.W.

Suite 8 and Suite 1b

Lynnwood, WA 98036