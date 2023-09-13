Westbound I-90 overnight lane closures scheduled Sept. 15 between Mercer Island and Seattle

Westbound Interstate 90 from Mercer Island to Seattle will be reduced to two lanes starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, until 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.

People using westbound I-90 Friday night should plan for delays and allow extra travel time.

Washington State Department of Transportation tunnel maintenance crews will perform regularly scheduled maintenance in the Mount Baker and Mercer Lid tunnels during the lane closures.

The work includes sweeping and clearing obstructing vegetation, camera cleaning and testing, and fire extinguisher and telephone inspection and cleaning.

