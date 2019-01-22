What do parents, educators need to know about smart kids? Presentation set for Jan. 24

The Challenge Parents Association, which supports the Challenge Program at Terrace Park Elementary School and the Highly Capable Program at Brier Terrace Middle School, is hosting a Thursday, Jan. 24 presentation, “What Parents and Educators Need to Know About Smart Kids,” by Austina De Bonte, President of Northwest Gifted Child Association (NWGCA).

Learn what’s normal for bright students, what to expect as they grow, and why genuine challenge is vitally important for kids’ social and emotional development

The meeting, open to the public, will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Terrace Park Elementary Commons, 5409 228th St S.W., Mountlake Terrace.

Learn more here.