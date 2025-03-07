What to know about the five remaining Lynnwood City Council candidates

For the third time in a year, Lynnwood City Council is set to select a new city councilmember, preceded by the abrupt resignation of two councilmembers within the last year and the withdrawal of the candidate the council initially chose to fill the current vacancy.

Five of 19 total applicants remain: Robert Leutwyler, Forrest Baum, Chelsea Wright, Jessica Roberts and Nazanin Lashgari. The council is scheduled to take a final vote, choosing a new council at its Monday, March 10 meeting.

The council selected Rebecca Thornton for the Position 1 seat on Feb. 20, but she dropped out an hour before she was supposed to take office.

Here’s what to know about the remaining candidates, and how they answered the council’s interview questions on Feb. 20.

A full recording of the interviews can be found here.

How did we get here?

The hunt for a new councilmember follows Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby’s abrupt resignation Jan. 6 after her election to the Snohomish County Public Utilities District Commission in November. The council has 90 days to fill the vacancy, as required by state law.

Altamirano-Crosby wasn’t the first to step away from the council within the last year. After six years of service, Councilmember Shirley Sutton resigned in May, and current Councilmember Derica Escamilla took her place.

What’s next?

Both Councilmember Escamilla and the person selected to fill the current vacancy are set to remain on the council until November, where they must run for election if they want to retain their seats.

To serve on the Lynnwood City Council, candidates must live in Lynnwood for at least a year and must be a registered voter in the state of Washington.

How did the council vote the first time?

Robert Leutwyler and Thornton were tied for the position in the final voting round on Feb. 20. Mayor Christine Frizzell was not allowed to cast a tie-breaking vote, so the council stepped out of chambers and met for an executive session to discuss the tie behind closed doors.

The council unanimously voted for Thornton upon returning to the chambers.

Before choosing Thornton, the council ranked the top three candidates they saw most qualified for the position. Using a point-based system, Roberts, Baum and Marie MacCoy were eliminated first, followed by Wright, leaving Thornton and Leutwyler as the top contenders. MacCoy also dropped out of the race about a week ago, following Thornton’s withdrawal.

Here’s who each councilmember chose as their top three candidates:

Councilmember Patrick Decker:

1st – Marie MacCoy

2nd – Robert Leutwyler

3rd – Rebecca Thornton

Councilmember George Hurst:

1st – Robert Leutwyler

2nd – Chelsea Wright

3rd – Marie MacCoy

Council Vice President Josh Binda:

1st – Rebecca Thornton

2nd – Forrest Baum

3rd – Jessica Roberts

Councilmember David Parshall:

1st – Chelsea Wright

2nd – Naz Lashgari

3rd – Jessica Roberts

Councilmember Derica Escamilla:

1st – Rebecca Thornton

2nd – Forrest Baum

3rd – Jessica Roberts

Council President Nick Coelho:

1st – Robert Leutwyler

2nd – Naz Lashgari

3rd – Forrest Baum

What to know about the remaining candidates:

Forrest Baum

With a background in program coordination, management and environmental science, Baum spends a lot of his time volunteering, mostly on biking-related projects and in local elections. According to his application, Baum attended Shoreline Community College, then moved on to the University of Washington to study the environment. He and his family moved to Lynnwood almost three years ago to help care for his father-in-law.

Recently, he worked as a program coordinator for the Adaptive Cycle Center in Seattle, and was previously a member of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group. Baum also worked as a writer for The Seattle Globalist.

Chelsea Wright

Wright is taking her second shot at securing a council seat, having applied for the position after former Councilmember Shirley Sutton resigned last spring. She’s lived in Lynnwood for 10 years with her partner, children and dogs.

She currently serves as a diversity, equity and inclusion commissioner for the city. Wright has worked for the Washington Department of Labor and Industries for four years, serving as a manager and a research specialist, according to her application.

At her current job she has spent time on the department’s DEI Advisory Committee, the Women’s Resource Group and the department’s Blacks in United Leadership group. She’s also earned a DEI in the Workplace certificate from the University of South Florida.

Wright says she loves Lynnwood, calling it her “little big city.” She wants to represent people who feel like they don’t have a place in local government. As a firm believer of meeting people where they are, Wright said she wants to get out of a “box” and reach the community in new ways.

“We don’t need to fix people, we need to fix broken systems,” she said.

Robert Leutwyler

This is Leutwyler’s second time going for Altamirano-Crosby’s seat after an unsuccessful run against her in the 2023 election. Leutwyler is a retirement benefit manager for Amazon, holding the position since 2025. Before working at Amazon, he was an assistant manager at Northwest Administrators and is a U.S. Army veteran.

He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Texas, and later earned a master’s degree in business administration.

Leutwyler said he’s gone through a background check in the past to receive top secret security clearance, and in his current job he’s entrusted with personal information for 80,000 employees. He said his experience working with sensitive information makes him qualified to serve on the council.

He also said he has experience working with a diverse group of people through his professional experience in Latin America and Canada, and has handled contracts for tens of millions of dollars.

Jessica Roberts

With a bachelor’s degree in humanities, Roberts believes her professional background in project management and customer service has prepared her for a seat on the council. She currently works for a plumbing company in Edmonds, and has previously worked in administration for Puget Sound Energy.

She said she’s excited for the opportunities that come with growth in Lynnwood, including improvements in transit and zoning. She believes her voice could be useful on the council, particularly on pressing topics such as pedestrian safety and affordable housing.

Nazanin Lashgari

Lashgari is a city planning commissioner, and has been in that role since 2022. She’s also a Snohomish County Public Facilities District board member, serving since 2021. Additionally, Lashgari was on Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission from 2017 to 2021. She was also endorsed by several state lawmakers during her first run for council.

Lashgari has lived in Lynnwood for nine years, and in addition to her civic engagement, she is a clinic supervisor at Sea Mar Community Health Center. Lashgari also attended the University of Washington, earning a bachelor’s degree in biology.

Interview questions/answers:

Forrest Baum

Council President Nick Coelho: “People running for Lynnwood City Council often remark that they want to protect the character of the city. In your own words, how would you describe Lynnwood’s character and what is most worth protecting about it?”

Lynnwood is a hub for diversity, transit and business that brings people of all backgrounds together, Baum said.

“Lynnwood is beautiful, desirable, a real destination, more than just the mall,” he said. “…We’re a place where people from so many different backgrounds want to live, and this diversity is what makes us really great.”

People from all over the world move to Lynnwood, bringing with them their culture, traditions and food, Baum said. He said he enjoys having access to food from so many different countries, all within city limits, noting that Lynnwood’s local businesses are core pillars of the city’s character.

“One way to keep Lynnwood welcoming is just make sure we can all get around,” Baum said.

Baum said that the city’s character can be protected by investing in public transportation and pedestrian and biking infrastructure, removing obstacles for those who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices to get around. He emphasized the importance of protecting veterans, parks and the city’s recreation options, which are also essential to the city’s character.

Lynnwood is a place of opportunity, he said, and many people move to the city for jobs, housing, or to start a business. “We should protect their ability to do those things,” Baum said, hoping to make the city a place of opportunity for generations to come.

Council Vice President Josh Binda: “I would like to ask you if you’ve had any communications at all with fellow councilmembers regarding this vacancy, or if you’ve had any prior relationships with any councilmembers prior to this vacancy in any capacity?”

Baum said he did not contact any councilmembers about applying to this position and hasn’t communicated with councilmembers outside of meetings or public events.

Councilmember Patrick Decker: “What will your approach be to managing the extensive fiscal needs of a growing city like Lynnwood without increasing already burdensome taxes on the residents?”

Baum noted that Lynnwood gets a significant portion of its revenue from sales and property taxes. It’s “simple math,” he said. The more people spend money and live in Lynnwood, the more revenue the city gets.

“We need to work to grow in a way that allows residents to stay,” Baum said. By building more housing units and helping those on fixed incomes connect with financial resources, Lynnwood can be a city where people can “age in place.”

By building more affordable housing, “we can give people the tools to allow them to stay where they’ve put down roots. We can make opportunities for people to own and we can help people with all income levels live and work,” Baum said.

He noted that the city could work with state lawmakers to raise funds without overburdening people living on a limited income.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla: “Have you watched or attended any council meetings in the last month? What were your primary thoughts?”

Baum said he’s attended several meetings recently. He said he was impressed with the public’s engagement, especially at meetings where the council discussed the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

He said he frequently speaks during the public comment portion of meetings when he feels he has a viewpoint that isn’t already being represented. He said he appreciates when the council brings in experts to educate those in attendance on the details of matters most pressing to Lynnwood.

Councilmember George Hurst: “Once you are on the city council, you become a public official. Residents will approach you at any time, at events, in the grocery store or on the street and tell you that you’re doing good work on the council, or that you’re doing a bad job. The news media is free to write about almost any aspect of your life, personal or public. City council has even had threats of burning down their homes. Are you prepared for that type of engagement if you’re appointed as a councilmember and if you choose to run for this office in November?

Baum said his professional experience equips him with interpersonal skills needed to hear residents’ concerns and “take things down a notch,” if someone approaches him and is upset.

Councilmember David Parshall: How would you have voted on the 2025 property tax levy?

The city was fortunate to have federal funding assistance after the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act. However, that funding wasn’t permanent, Baum said.

“So looking at the big picture with that in mind, yes, I would have supported this to provide sustainable support for those jobs and needs that we have prioritized,” he said. “[It] seems unlikely we’re going to get similar resources in the future. We can’t just kick the can down the road.”

The city has some very expensive projects it needs to pay for, Baum said, giving the new Community Justice Center as an example.

“We can’t just say ‘no’ without an alternative plan,” he said. “… I’m very supportive of looking into other approaches… but for now we need to either make really tough cuts that include jobs and safety, or we have more work to do if we’re going to make another choice.”

Chelsea Wright

Council President Coelho: “People running for Lynnwood City Council often remark that they want to protect the character of the city. In your own words, how would you describe Lynnwood’s character and what is most worth protecting about it?”

Lynnwood is a thriving “little big city,” she said. There are so many businesses and entrepreneurs, and she said, Lynnwood is a diverse place with outspoken residents that define the city’s character.

“There is no way to get around growth, and there’s no way to get around innovation, but we can still keep this small-town feel even though it’s growing,” Wright said. “So what would I want to keep about Lynnwood? Everything. Everything is worth keeping.”

Council Vice President Binda: “I would like to ask you if you’ve had any communications at all with fellow councilmembers regarding this vacancy, or if you’ve had any prior relationships with any councilmembers prior to this vacancy in any capacity?”

Wright said she hasn’t spoken to any councilmembers about the vacancy. She has, however, interacted with Council President Coelho throughout her time on the city’s DEI commission.

Councilmember Decker: “What will your approach be to managing the extensive fiscal needs of a growing city like Lynwood without increasing already burdensome taxes on the residents?”

Wright said she has extensive experience with finances from her time working in state government. It’s important to look at debts, deficits and financial cliffs when approaching a budget, she said.

“What I learned in contracts and purchasing is every budget needs to be looked at honestly and it needs to be looked at impartially,” she said. “Where can changes be made that limit impact on our residents?”

It’s also essential to have a financial “safety net” built into a budget to prepare for emergencies, she said. Wright thinks the city should continue to keep residents involved in every step of the budget process. Being honest and transparent about how tax dollars are spent can minimize confusion and frustration among residents, she said.

Councilmember Derica Escamilla: “Have you watched or attended any council meetings in the last month? What were your primary thoughts?”

Wright said she’s recently watched meetings both in-person and online.

Last week, there were parts of the city council meeting that were “extremely uncomfortable for residents to watch,” Wright said, referring to a discussion the council had about requirements to hold elected office in Lynnwood.

“Nobody is a perfect councilmember… but delivery is huge,” she said. The council needs to be able to work cohesively toward an end goal, she said.

Most meetings are great, but respect between councilmembers is important because residents are watching, and it’s essential that the council acts in a way constituents can be confident in, Wright said.

“I always think we have to be mindful of what we are presenting outwards, because people are watching. Our city is watching,” she said.

Councilmember George Hurst: “Once you are on the city council, you become a public official. Residents will approach you at any time, at events, in the grocery store or on the street and tell you that you’re doing good work on the council, or that you’re doing a bad job. The news media is free to write about almost any aspect of your life, personal or public. City council has even had threats of burning down their homes. Are you prepared for that type of engagement if you’re appointed as a councilmember and if you choose to run for this office in November?

Working in the state government during the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging, Wright said. There were often protests at government offices, with people following her and other staff members, sometimes even banging on their office windows. She’s received training from the state during situations like this, equipping her with skills to communicate with others during hard times.

“I’ve been confronted before in my job and not in my job, and as long as the dialogue is respectful, or I’m able to bring that person to a respectful place, we can have that human dialogue,” she said. “I realize it’s not me personally that you’re frustrated with, you’re frustrated with the system that’s dragging you down… let me see why.”

Councilmember Parshall: “How would you have voted on the 2025 property tax levy?

Wright said she would have voted in favor of the levy. COVID federal funding is gone, but people still need to be employed and the city needs to maintain its services in order to thrive, she said.

There’s no easy way to increase taxes, she said, but having resident input is essential in major budget decisions.

“…It’s a big increase for a lot of people, but I would have voted for it because it keeps our city moving forward, it keeps our police doing their job, it keeps our people that work in our city employed,” she said.

Robert Leutwyler

Council President Coelho: “People running for Lynnwood City Council often remark that they want to protect the character of the city. In your own words, how would you describe Lynnwood’s character and what is most worth protecting about it?”

Lynnwood’s character and history are built on entrepreneurship, change and growth, Leutwyler said. People moved here for opportunity, starting with poultry farms in the city’s early days, eventually evolving through time into Lynnwood’s current economic landscape.

Growth and change are a part of life, and Leutwyler said he wants to maximize the opportunities that come with growth. Some of these opportunities, he said, include a chance to build safer streets, grow Lynwood’s tree canopy and create more green spaces.

“I think we can focus on growing the entrepreneurial opportunities in the city, growing the tax base, and really all of that just centred around quality of life for the residents,” he said.

Council Vice President Binda: I would like to ask if you’ve had any communications at all with fellow council members regarding this vacancy, or any prior relationships with any council members prior to this vacancy in any capacity?

Leutwyler said he has interacted with almost every council member in the past. He said he made a campaign contribution to Council President Coelho during the 2023 election, and Coelho also donated to Leutwyler’s campaign. He also met with Councilmember Hurst in 2023 to talk about his experience serving on the council.

He has also discussed the vacancy with Coelho on the unexpected nature of the event. Once he made the decision to apply for the position, Leutwyler said there was no discussion about endorsement or information on who else had applied. He hadn’t contacted any other councilmembers since he applied.

Councilmember Decker: What will your approach be to managing the extensive fiscal needs of a growing city like Lynnwood without increasing already burdensome taxes on the residents?

“To me, it’s very difficult to see a way that we’re addressing the city’s fiscal needs without increasing taxes at some point,” Leutwyler said.

However, there are ways to delay a tax increase, he said. The city could focus on optimizing its current spending and promoting development and density in Lynnwood to expand the tax base.

He also encouraged having open conversation with residents on what things cost, and where they’re comfortable with cutting city spending.

“We need to have those kind of serious discussions through the next couple years on what are the true costs of things,” Leutwyler said.

Councilmember Escamilla: Have you watched or attended any council meetings in the last month? What were your primary thoughts?

Leutwyler said he has watched recent council meetings.

“I think there’s a trend in Lynnwood in the city council off and on for a couple of years that I think the city council finds itself dealing with some distractions that result in city business getting put on the back burner,” he said.

The council needs to work to restore trust from the community and ensure residents that their city government is in good hands, he said.

Councilmember George Hurst: “Once you are on the city council, you become a public official. Residents will approach you at any time, at events, in the grocery store or on the street and tell you that you’re doing good work on the council, or that you’re doing a bad job. The news media is free to write about almost any aspect of your life, personal or public. City council has even had threats of burning down their homes. Are you prepared for that type of engagement if you’re appointed as a councilmember and if you choose to run for this office in November?

Leutwyler said his previous run for a council seat and his time serving on the city’s planning commission have prepared him to interact with residents who both agree and disagree with him. He believes civility can be maintained by approaching conversations with a willingness to listen and understand others’ perspectives.

He also said he welcomes mentorship from other councilmembers who might have more experience dealing with situations like this.

Councilmember Parshall: “How would you have voted on the 2025 property tax levy?”

Leutwyler said he would have voted in favor of the levy in light of the city’s pressing financial needs.

Essential city infrastructure is in need of repair, with maintenance costs increasing over the years due to water leaks and other issues, he said.

“It only gets more expensive the longer we let it deteriorate… which is why I will continue saying yes, I’ll vote for taxes,” he said. “…I don’t find it acceptable to kind of put that burden on to the next generations to eventually have to pay for it.”

He also advocated for transparent discussions with residents about city spending priorities and the need for taxes. Even though taxes aren’t popular, they’re often essential to addressing critical issues, Leutwyler said.

Jessica Roberts

Council President Coelho: “People running for Lynnwood City Council often remark that they want to protect the character of the city. In your own words, how would you describe Lynnwood’s character and what is most worth protecting about it?”

Lynnwood has an “incredible tapestry” of businesses that draw people in. It’s a “premier” social gathering area, and she thinks the city can be more proactive in applying that type of development to other parts of the city.

Council Vice President Binda: I would like to ask if you’ve had any communications at all with fellow council members regarding this vacancy, or any prior relationships with any council members prior to this vacancy in any capacity?

Roberts says she hasn’t had any interactions with current councilmembers, but her father has done business with Councilmember George Hurst in the past.

Councilmember Decker: What will your approach be to managing the extensive fiscal needs of a growing city like Lynnwood without increasing already burdensome taxes on the residents?

Roberts acknowledged the difficulty the council faces of balancing a budget and how taxes can impact individual residents and the city as a whole. However, there is a need to fill budget gaps partially driven by a collapse in sales tax revenue following the pandemic, she said.

In the meantime, by focusing on small, relatively low-cost improvements, Roberts believes the city can decrease the financial burden on residents. For example, there are several unmarked crosswalks throughout the city, potentially resulting in dangerous conditions for pedestrians, she said.

“Raising taxes is unfortunately part of it as well, but it’s something that is going to be needed,” she said.

Councilmember Escamilla: “Have you watched or attended any council meetings in the last month? What were your primary thoughts?

Roberts said she has watched recent council meetings online.

She also referred to a conversation between councilmembers on residency requirements for elected officials at a meeting earlier this month.

“It got a little back-and-forth and a little bitter at times,” she said. As a resident of Lynnwood, Roberts said that was hard to watch. “While Councilmember Binda needed to make a statement and Councilmember Decker needed to make recommendations for the municipal code, it drug on too long and attracted away from things that later came up in the meeting.”

Councilmember George Hurst: “Once you are on the city council, you become a public official. Residents will approach you at any time, at events, in the grocery store or on the street and tell you that you’re doing good work on the council, or that you’re doing a bad job. The news media is free to write about almost any aspect of your life, personal or public. City council has even had threats of burning down their homes. Are you prepared for that type of engagement if you’re appointed as a councilmember and if you choose to run for this office in November?

“I wish I could say that threats of physical harm would be new to me, but they’re not,” Roberts said.

However, dialogue between the council and residents is important for residents to understand what is being done to help them. She said she is willing to have those conversations and wants to help bring community concern to council chambers.

Councilmember Parshall: “How would you have voted on the 2025, property tax levy?”

Roberts said she would have voted in favor of the levy.

“Sales tax fluctuates with the economy,” she said. Having property tax as a steady form of revenue for the city is “massively important.”

Nazanin Lashgari

Council President Coelho: “People running for Lynwood City Council often remark that they want to protect the character of this city. In your own words, how would you describe Lynwood’s character and what is most worth protecting about it?”

“Our city is not just a place to pass through, it’s a place to call home that’s truly special and worth protecting,” Lashgari said.

One of the “most critical aspects” of preserving Lynnwood’s character is ensuring public safety, she said. Public safety isn’t just about reducing crimes, but is about building trust with law enforcement and other public officials.

To Lashgari, affordability is a key part of Lynnwood’s identity. If the city doesn’t remain affordable, it could risk losing the people that keep the community strong. As the city grows, its leaders should emphasize growth that enhances community character, ensuring that Lynnwood remains a place where people want to live, she said.

Council Vice President Binda: “I would like to ask you if you’ve had any communications at all with fellow council members regarding this vacancy, or if you’ve had any prior relationships with any council members prior to this vacancy, in any capacity.”

Lashgari said she’s had a professional relationship with Coelho since 2019. During his run for council she endorsed him and donated to his campaign.

She said she spoke to Coelho about the process of applying for the vacant seat. She has also worked with several councilmembers during her time on city commissions.

Councilmember Decker: “What will your approach be to managing the extensive fiscal needs of a growing city like Lynwood without increasing already burdensome taxes on the residents?”

Before talking about new revenue sources, Lashgari said Lynnwood needs to take a deep dive into the existing budget and how funds are being used. Doing this can help ensure that every dollar the city spends is being used to directly benefit residents.

She also thinks the city can minimize financial burden by continuing to attract and invest in local businesses, which naturally increases tax revenue. Additionally, she said the city should “aggressively” pursue grants and external funding.

The city can also save money by streamlining processes, reducing waste and investing in technology to improve city operations, she said.

Councilmember Escamilla: Have you watched or attended any council meetings in the last month? What were your primary thoughts in a few sentences?

Lashgari said she has watched several recent council meetings.

She thinks the city took a positive step by hiring lobbyists to advocate for Lynnwood both at the state and federal levels.

Referring to the council’s discussion earlier this month on residency and qualification to hold office, Lashgari said discussions such as these should be handled in an efficient manner.

“Time spent on internal disputes could be better used focusing on issues that directly impact our residents,” she said. “…When meetings become overly centered on individual matters rather than policy discussion it takes away from the time and energy that should be directed towards solving real challenges in our communities.”

Councilmember Hurst: “Once you’re on the city council, you become a public official. Residents will approach you at any time, at events, in the grocery store or on the street and tell you that you’re doing good work on the council or that you’re doing a bad job. The news media is free to write about almost any aspect of your life, personal or public. The city council has even had threats of burning down their homes. Are you prepared for that type of engagement if you’re appointed as a council member and if you choose to run for this office in November?”

Open communication with the public is an essential part of being a councilmember, Lashgari said.

“However, there is a clear distinction between constructive civic engagement and threats or harassment,” she said. “…Threats against elected officials undermine democracy and create an environment of fear and discourage public service.”

Anyone who threatens a public official should face legal consequences, Lashgari said.

She added that the media is essential to democracy, and that when media outlets report falsehoods they should be held accountable. Misinformation can potentially increase tension and put public officials in harm’s way, she said.

Councilmember Parshall: “How would you have voted on the 2025 property tax levy?”

Lashgari said she would have voted in favor of the levy.

Last year, the city council approved a 52% property tax increase. This costs the average household around an additional $153 a year, or $12 a month, she said.

Without increased taxes, the city would have to cut services and programs, Lashgari said. This could potentially slow down economic growth, affecting both business owners and residents.

“While a 52% increase may appear substantial at first glance, it is important to clarify that this percentage reflects only the city’s portion of the total property tax bill,” she said. “The overall impact on individual taxpayers is relatively modest, at $12 more per month, while providing critical funding for essential services. This tax adjustment is necessary to address Lynnwood’s continued growth and ensure that our city can maintain and improve vital services.”

