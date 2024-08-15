What will light rail bring to Snohomish County? Part 7 — Bus routes changing to serving north end stations

This is part 7 of the My Neighborhood News Network series on light rail arriving in Snohomish County. You can read part 1 here, part 2 here, part 3 here, part 4 here, part 5 here and part 6 here.

Wondering how you’ll get to the new Snohomish County light rail stations when Sound Transit’s Link light rail 1 line opens Aug. 30? Community Transit is making route changes to bus service on Sept. 14, with the aim of accommodating those traveling to and from the light rail stations in both South Snohomish and North King counties.

Commuter routes to Northgate and Seattle will be eliminated and replaced with new express and local routes that connect to light rail. Swift Blue Line is also extending south to connect to the Shoreline North/185th light rail station. There will be more bus service running more often, including on weekends.

In addition, simplified bus fares start Sept. 1. They are $2.50 for all adult fares, $1.25 discounted fares for those who qualify, and kids 18 and under ride free. Use an ORCA card for an easy way to pay.

Community Transit route changes serving South Snohomish and North King County light rail stations include:

Running between the Lynnwood City Center Light Rail station to Canyon Park and UW Bothell/Cascadia College, Route 120 will operate every 30 minutes during the busy morning and afternoon times on weekdays and hourly on weekends. Between Canyon Park Park and Ride and UW Bothell/Cascadia College, the route will run along Bothell Way and Northeast 185th Street. It connects to Swift Green Line at Canyon Park and Swift Orange Line in Lynnwood.

Route 130, which travels from Edmonds Sounder Station to the Mountlake Terrace light rail station, is being modified to connect to Edmonds via 100th Avenue West and 9th Avenue South. It will operate every 30 minutes during the busy morning and afternoon times on weekdays and hourly on weekends.

The modified route will continue along 100th Avenue West and Dayton Street to the Edmonds Station. Route 130 will no longer travel on SR 104 and 5th Avenue South. For service in this area, riders are advised to take Route 909 (Edmonds-Mountlake Terrace). Specific stops for Route 909 are not yet available on the Community Transit website.

The Swift Blue Line, which runs from Everett to Shoreline, is being extended to connect to light rail at the Shoreline North/185th station. The Swift Blue Line operates every 10 minutes on weekdays and every 15 to 20 minutes on early mornings, evenings and weekends. It will run between Shoreline North/185th Link light rail station and Everett Station. It connects to Swift Green and Orange lines.

Starting Sept. 14, Route 512 will connect to Link light rail at Lynnwood City Center Station and no longer continue to Northgate.

Starting Sept. 14, Route 513 will connect to Link light rail at Lynnwood City Center Station and no longer continue to Northgate.

Those living in the Zip Alderwood shuttle service area can also take the shuttle to the Lynnwood City Center Station (marked at the Lynnwood Transit Center on the map above). Learn more about the Zip shuttle here.

Community Transit advises riders to take these steps now to get ready for Sept. 14:

– Check Maps & Schedules on Community Transit’s website to view the Sept. 14 preview schedules.

– Use the Plan My Trip tool to build a customized trip plan any time. Be sure to set the arrival or departure date to Sept. 14 or later.

– Visit the Service Change web page to see maps and videos for changing routes.

– Contact Customer Care at riders@commtrans.org or 425-353-RIDE (7433) for personalized trip planning or printed materials.