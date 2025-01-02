What you can do to prevent human trafficking topic of next Edmonds Waterfront Center event Jan. 23

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and everyone has a role to play. Join Dr. Kirsten Foot, executive director of Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST), to learn how make a difference in preventing human trafficking and making the community safer at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23– part of the Edmonds Author and Speaker Series at the Edmonds Waterfront Center.

The crime of human trafficking flourishes because it is a relatively low-risk way for traffickers to make money by exploiting vulnerable people. By becoming informed and equipped, anyone can help victims get the help they need and prevent people from being trafficked.

An Edmonds resident, Foot is passionate about ending exploitation and excels at identifying and cultivating effective collaborative practices for countering human trafficking — and sharing them with others. The Seattle-based nonprofit she leads — Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking — helps employers stop human trafficking and provide safe jobs for trafficking survivors.