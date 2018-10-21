What you need to know about the Nov. 6 general election

By now, you should have received your Nov. 6, 2018 general election ballot in the mail. Snohomish County voters will be deciding a range of state and federal legislative races, a few local ones and a range of ballot measures. They will also be considering a sales tax increase to fund a new countywide emergency radio system.

Here’s a quick look at what’s on the ballot.

Here’s a PDF of the voter’s pamphlet, in case you’ve misplaced yours.

Voters are encouraged to return their completed ballots as soon as practical. Interest in the mid-term election may result in longer lines at ballot drop boxes and at accessible voting sites for those voters who wait to return their ballot election week. According to the Snohomish County Elections Office, there are several options available for returning a ballot — through a ballot drop box, an accessible voting site, directly to the county auditor’s office, or by mail.

Postage is not required regardless of whether the ballot is returned through a ballot drop box, an accessible voting site, the auditor’s office or the mail.

Voters returning their ballot through the mail should check the last collection time on the postal box to ensure their ballot will be postmarked no later than Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. Ballots postmarked after Election Day by law cannot be counted. In the 2018 primary, over 2,000 ballots were not postmarked on time.

Voters interested in seeing that their ballot will be delivered may sign up for Informed Delivery with the U.S. Postal Service. The Informed Delivery tool provides images of mail pieces scheduled for delivery either through an email or an online application. This service is not available in all parts of Snohomish County. Visit informeddelivery.usps.com for more information and to sign up.

For the general election, the following ballot drop box locations will be open. Boxes at these locations are available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. The closest locations are:

Bothell (QFC parking lot)

22833 Bothell Everett Hwy,, Bothell

Edmonds (near library)

650 Main St., Edmonds

Lynnwood (in front of City Hall)

19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Mountlake Terrace (near library)

23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Mukilteo (near library)

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd., Mukilteo

Voters may also drop completed ballots at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with extended hours on Election Day, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Snohomish County Elections has accessible voting equipment for voters with disabilities available in the Auditor’s Office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours will be extended to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6. Accessible voting equipment will also be available at the Lynnwood Sno-Isle Library on Monday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. The Lynnwood Sno-Isle Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.