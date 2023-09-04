What you need to know: Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th returns Sept. 9

It’s almost time for the Fair on 44th, Lynnwood’s health and safety community block party, set for this Saturday, Sept. 9.

The Fair on 44th will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes free activities, demonstrations and tours. Each year, the city closes 44th Avenue from 188th Street Southwest to 194th Street Southwest and fills the road with City of Lynnwood departments and community partners.

Shred up to three grocery bags of your household’s sensitive documents for free on-site shredding.

Donate food to the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network.

Explore vehicles onsite for tours and pictures with fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles, Community Transit, Support 7 and school buses.

See demonstrations from police K-9 and SWAT robot, disaster preparedness tips and skills, and fitness and exercise demos.

Enjoy lunch or a snack from a food truck.

Learn what’s happening in the City of Lynnwood such as new development and construction projects.

Get information on health insurance coverage, dental care, blood pressure checks and health and wellness programs.

Play games, do craft projects and other fun activities for the whole family.

Bring home free goodies and giveaways.

Learn more here.