What you need to know: Lynnwood’s Fair on 44th returns Sept. 7

It’s almost time for the Fair on 44th, Lynnwood’s health and safety community block party, set for this Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Fair on 44th will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and includes free activities, demonstrations and tours. Each year, the city closes 44th Avenue from 188th Street Southwest to 194th Street Southwest and fills the road with City of Lynnwood departments and community partners.

Shred up to 2 boxes of your household’s sensitive documents for free on-site shredding.

Donate food to Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network.

Explore vehicles on-site for tours and pictures with fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT Vehicles, Community Transit, Support 7, school buses.

Listen to musical performances from MTHS Jazz Band, NW Junior Pipe Band and Jamtown Live.

Play games, craft projects, and other fun activities for the whole family.

See demonstrations from the police K-9 unit, disaster preparedness tips and skills, fitness and exercise demos, and more.

Enjoy lunch, ice cream or a delicious snack from a local food truck.

Learn what’s happening in the City of Lynnwood such as new development and construction projects.

Get information on health insurance coverage, dental care, blood pressure checks, and health and wellness programs.

Test your skill in the kid’s bicycle rodeo and get fitted for a free bike helmet.

Find Clark the Shark roaming around being silly.

Bring home free goodies & giveaways.

