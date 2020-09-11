What’s happening at Lynnwood Senior Center: Nature photography, zipline adventure and more

New: Lynnwood Senior Center’s phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – noon. You can call 425-670-5050 for information and to register for the following programs.

Upcoming Zoom Presentations

Classes are held remotely via Zoom or telephone. Registration is required to obtain meeting code access.

Your Kidney Health

A renal dietitian will teach you about the best nutrition for your kidneys. You’ll get information about what to shop for and tips on healthy eating. The next presenter will talk about why kidneys are so important to your health. You will learn kidney basics such as practical tips and tools to keep them healthy.

Friday, Sept. 18, 1-2:30 p.m. Free

Staying Independent

Keep living your life to the fullest at home by avoiding this one accident that can end your independence. Imagine having to give up your house, car and walking-it can all happen in a split second. Learn steps to avoid this from happening. This is one presentation you won’t want to miss.

Friday, Sept. 25, 1-2 p.m. Free

Outdoor Adventures

Nature photography

Capture that perfect shot with your smartphone or camera. Trip Leader and photographer Del Smith will show you some techniques and features to enhance your photos. He’ll hold class on the Mesika Trail, a wooded nature trail behind LSC. Wear comfortable athletic shoes to walk on a quarter-mile dirt trail. Bring a camera or smartphone and a mask to class. This is an outside small group activity allowing for social distancing.

Pre-registration required.

Friday, Oct. 9, 10-11 a.m. Free

Bellevue Zipline

Experience what it is like to be a bird for a day. Up in the trees, you will get to zip on seven lines and walk over two bridges. Professional guides will give you training on safety and lead you through the forest. Requirements include the ability to climb ladders and some short steep hills. This activity requires social distancing and masks. Equipment is provided and sanitized for each person.

Pre-registration required. Address and instructions will be available when you register.

Purchase of $3 gloves at the outfitter will be required.

Meet up at the Zipline Outfitter.

Monday, Sept. 14, 9:40 a.m. $95; or $89 for LSC members.

Lynnwood Senior Center | 19000 44th Ave West, Lynnwood | 425-670-5050 | PlayLynnwood.com