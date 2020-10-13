What’s Happening at Lynnwood Senior Center: Scotland armchair adventure, root beer float social — and more

What’s Happening at Lynnwood Senior Center

Lynnwood Senior Center’s phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.– noon. You can call 425-670-5050 for information and to register for the following programs. Classes are held remotely via Zoom or telephone. Registration is required to get meeting code access.

Zoom Armchair Adventure — Scotland

Harry Potter fan or not, Scotland is magical — come join Carole Linhart for a virtual visit. She can’t wait to share her adventures with you. We’ll visit a Loch, ride some trains, take a bus, drive a car, and see some of the beautiful, rolling hills and a distillery or two.

Friday, Oct. 23, 1-2:15 p.m. Free

Meet the Mayor Root Beer Float Social — curbside pick-up

Wave to Lynnwood’s Mayor Nicola Smith, Lynnwood Senior Center (LSC) staff and volunteers while picking up your root beer float. Reusable cloth facemasks will be distributed. No registration needed for this free event—we’ll serve until we run out. No walk-ups, please.

Thursday, Oct. 29, 2-2:45 p.m. Free

Zoom Classes

SAIL Fitness Class

Stay Active & Independent for Life was developed by the Washington State Department of Health for older adults. This is an intermediate level class, designed for both seated and standing positions. Classes are Tuesday & Thursday, 10:45 – 11:45 a.m. $27 per month.

62+ Yoga

Improve your strength, flexibility, balance, and mobility through practicing standing and seated yoga poses. A chair may be used for support as needed. Adults of all ages and experience are welcome. Tuesday & Thursday, 9:15 – 10:05 a.m. $45 per month; $40 for LSC members.

Vinyasa Yoga

This yoga practice links breath with movement through standing and floor yoga poses. Have a mat and belt or stretch band ready for class. Fridays, 9:15 – 10:15 a.m. $30 per month; $25 for LSC members

Pilates Level I & II

For returning Pilates participants, this class is done entirely on the floor. Have a mat and towel ready for class. Wednesdays, $35 per month; $30 for LSC members.

Knitting Social

Spend some time with other knitters for conversation and advice. Meetings are Mondays, 10 a.m.-noon. $5 per month; free for LSC members.

German Talk Time

This is a conversational class for those with some German language experience. Meetings are Mondays, 1-2:30pm. $5 per month; free for LSC members.

Chatterboxes Social Club

Join the group to make friends and visit. Fridays, 1-2 p.m. $5 per month; free for LSC members.

Our Choices & Understandings

Discussion group meets Tuesdays, Noon-1 p.m. $5 per month; free for LSC members.

Book Discussion

The reading selection for October is Radium Girls by Kate Moore. November is Last Bus to Wisdom by Ivan Doig. Discussion is held 4th Tuesdays, 2:30 -4 p.m. $5 per month; free for LSC members.

Red Hat Society

Crimson Cuties meet 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday; Ruby Royals meet at 1 p.m. Please call for more information, 425-670-5050.

No Zoom Required

Footcare

Individual 30-minute appointments allow one person at a time into a strictly monitored and sanitized environment. Service includes a foot soak, nail trim, and foot massage by a licensed esthetician. Call LSC to schedule. Mondays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $30 per session; $25 for LSC members.

Emmay’s Funtime Story Hour

Phone in to hear an eclectic selection of short stories, fables, fairy tales and myths told by your LSC staff storytellers. Some spooky tales are planned around Halloween. Suitable for all ages. Register to get your dial-in number. Tuesdays, 2-3 p.m. Free.

Sister Senior Center Pen Pals

It’s really easy to make a new friend. Register with LSC and send us your letter. We’ll match you with someone from Monroe Senior Center. We’ll trade your letters back and forth between centers to keep your address confidential. Suitable for all ages. Free.

Lynnwood Senior Center is located at 19000 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Learn more at PlayLynnwood.com.