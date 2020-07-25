 What’s Happening at Lynnwood Senior Center 

Next Thursday’s Meet the Mayor Root Beer Float Social is now changed to a drive-thru event! Get in your car and come over to the Lynnwood Senior Center (LSC) from 2-3 p.m. on July 30 to pick up a root beer float and wave at Lynnwood’s Mayor Nicola Smith. Reusable cloth facemasks will be distributed, provided by the City of Lynnwood. No registration needed for this free event — we’ll serve until we run out. No walk-ups, please. Drive-thru is at the south entrance of the Lynnwood Senior Center.

New! Lynnwood Senior Center’s phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – noon. You can call 425-670-5050 for information and to register for the following programs. Classes are held remotely via Zoom or telephone. Registration is required to get meeting code access.

SAIL Fitness Class

Stay Active & Independent for Life was developed by the Washington State Department of Health for older adults. This is an intermediate level class, designed for both seated and standing positions.

This class is offered Tuesdays or Thursdays, 10:45 am to noon. Monthly cost for either day is $16, or you can do both for $32.

Knitting Social

Spend some time with other knitters for conversation and advice. Meetings are Mondays, 10:00am to noon. $5 per month; free for LSC Members

German Talk Time

This is a conversational class for those with some German Language experience. Meetings are Mondays, 1 to 2:30 p.m.. $5 per month; free for LSC Members

Chatterboxes Social Club

Join the group on Fridays, 1 to 2 p.m.. $5 per month; free for LSC Members

Our Choices & Understandings

Discussion group meets 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $5 per month; free for LSC Members

Book Discussion

The reading selection for August is Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. Club meeting is scheduled 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25. $5 registration; free for LSC Members

Staff Q & A Zoom Chats

Questions about current happenings at the Lynnwood Senior Center? Two sessions are planned:

— Zoom Q & A, hosted by LSC staff, is scheduled 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 28 and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.

— Call 425-670-5050 for meeting information.

Red Hat Society

Crimson Cuties meet 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday; Ruby Royals meet at 1 p.m. Please call for more information, 425-670-5050.

Get Outdoors—Meet in Person.

-Pedal Pushers Bike Rides are every week on Wednesdays. $5 per month; free for LSC Members

-Teed Off Golf is every other Thursday through September. $5 per month; free for LSC Members