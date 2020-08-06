What’s happening at the Lynnwood Senior Center: Register now for these programs

New: Lynnwood Senior Center’s phone lines are open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – noon. You can call 425-670-5050 for information and to register for the following programs. Classes are held remotely via Zoom or telephone. Registration is required to get meeting code access.

Upcoming Zoom Presentations

First Aid for Hikers

Changing outdoor environments can produce any number of health-related conditions — medical or trauma. Join Carole Linhart for a two-hour review, via Zoom, on how to prevent an incident and how to manage a variety of first aid responses if they do happen. Recognize signs and symptoms before someone is in an emergency, learn about and practice treating minor conditions. Before you go out, be prepared.

Friday, Aug. 21, 1-2:30 p.m. $5; free for LSC Members

Cannabis & Older Adults: Let’s Talk!

Medical cannabis (a.k.a. marijuana) use is not for everyone. Nevertheless, if you’re going to use it, it makes sense to do so mindfully and with knowledge. It’s quite simple: “Educate before you Medicate.” Nancy Southern, MSW, a state-certified medical cannabis consultant, will lead an informative presentation on the use of medical cannabis and Cannabidiol (CBD) for people 62-plus.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-noon. Free

Your Kidney Health

A renal dietitian will teach you about the best nutrition for your kidneys. You’ll get information about what to shop for and tips on healthy eating, and you’ll also learn why kidneys are so important to your health. You will learn kidney basics such as practical tips and tools to keep them healthy.

Friday, Sept. 18, 1-2:30 p.m. Free

Staying Independent

Keep living your life to the fullest at home by avoiding this one accident that can end your independence. Imagine having to give up your house, car and walking — it can all happen in a split second. Learn steps to avoid this from happening. This is one presentation you won’t want to miss.

Friday, Sept. 25, 1-2 p.m. Free