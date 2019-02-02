What’s next for Lynnwood Link? Sound Transit updates council on light rail schedule

From tree clearing to plans for a new parking garage, Sound Transit officials updated the Lynnwood City Council last week on next steps for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension.

Sound Transit Government Relations Manager Patrice Hardy said the goal is to ensure the process runs as smooth as possible for Lynnwood residents as the agency begins breaking ground on the project.

“We’re here to serve you and to serve your constituents,” Hardy said to the city council. “Anything we can do to make this easier for you or them, we’re happy to do it.”

Lynnwood Director of Economic Development David Kleitsch said that there are still many tasks to complete before light rail construction starts, including building demolition, utility relocation, tree clearing and access road construction.

“You really won’t see the main construction starting until mid to late summer,” he said. “Then we’ll be into full civil construction — building the elevated guideway, station structures, parking garages.”

Skanska Construction will be the contractor overseeing the project from Northgate to Lynnwood Transit Center.

“We’re just finalizing the contract with them and taking that to our Sound Transit Board in February for the award of that contract,” he said.

Demolition is scheduled to begin in May, along with utility relocation. Wet utilities — sewer and water — will be done by the Sound Transit contractor and dry utilities — overhead transmission lines and telecommunications — will be completed by utilities companies.

“There is already some work going on with Snohomish PUD out along the Interurban Trail raising the transmission lines,” Kleitsch said.

The most noticeable work to be done will be removal of more than 4,000 trees along the project’s 8.5-mile line, beginning in spring 2019.

“The good news is we’re planting more trees than we’re taking out,” Kleitsch said. “We’ll be planting larger saplings than typically planted.”

Kleitsch said Sound Transit is conscious of environmental concerns and has a 13-year agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to oversee the care of the newly-planted trees. Sound Transit will also be monitoring the nesting of birds that will be displaced during tree removal.

“We have a lot of restrictions with the Migratory Bird Act and we’ll work around the windows when the birds are nesting,” he said.

Once removed, the trees will become property of the Sound Transit contractor and sold as timber. Kleitsch said the tree sales will help to cut cost for the project.

Noise walls lining the freeway will be removed during the project’s early work. However, Kleitsch said Sound Transit will install replacement noise fences — chain link fences with insulation blankets on them — for those who live along the freeway. The goal is “to reduce noise during the phase that the wall is not in place,” he said.

Should the fence not be enough to cancel noise, Sound Transit has “tool kits” to help make things quieter for the neighborhoods affected. These kits include noise-canceling curtains for the windows of homes along the freeway and white noise machines, Kleitsch said.

Temporary access roads for guideway construction will be built so that crews can install the elevated guideways and columns.

“After the work is done in that area, we’ll be repaving as much as possible to get back to the original contours,” Kleitsch said.

One of the project’s biggest challenges will be the construction of the 1,670-stall parking garage at the Lynnwood Transit Center. To meet Federal Transit Administration requirements, Sound Transit will be responsible for maintaining the same number of parking stalls for the Lynnwood Transit Center during construction. Kleitsch said this will result in displaced parking in nearby lots.

“It’s going to be kind of a patchwork as we work through this,” he said.

The parking garage is scheduled to be completed before the rest of the construction at the Lynnwood Transit Center, Kleitsch said.

Kleitsch said Lynnwood residents and Lynnwood Transit Center users will be kept up to date as the project progresses.

Helping to ensure the community is informed is the goal of Sound Transit Community Outreach Manager Blake Jones.

“We’re committed to providing timely information,” he said.

Jones said public safety is a primary concern during construction along with keeping people moving and reducing traffic congestion. In addition, Sound Transit will be helping businesses affected by construction. Jones said a business relations effort will be in place to provide signs for businesses around construction sites.

“We’ll work to promote these businesses during construction to make sure people are aware these (businesses) are still open,” he said.

There will also be a 24-hour hotline for the community to call.

“If we’re ever performing work during non-business hours, there will be a human for people to talk to whenever they call,” Jones said. “We will have community outreach staff on-site to be able to relay information to people.”

— By Cody Sexton