What’s open for takeout, delivery, outside dining in Lynnwood: Updated Nov. 23, 2020

Business Address Phone Services

2 THAI DRAGONS LLC 3301 184TH ST SW (206) 566-8231 Takeout via phone order and third party delivery

ACA’ LAS TORTAS 3625 148TH ST SW (425) 245-8417 Takeout via online ordering, call, and curbside pickup; third party delivery

ANTHONY’S FISH BAR 3000 184TH ST SW STE 852 (425) 455-0732 Takeout, outdoor dining, and UberEats

ANTHONY’S SEAFOOD GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW STE 870 (425) 455-0732 Takeout via phone order and online ordering, UberEats

APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL AND BAR 4626 196TH ST W (425) 672-2626 Online ordering, curbside pickup, and restaurant delivery

ARBY’S 4910 196TH ST SW UNIT AW (425) 774-0622 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery

ASIAN WOK 6815 196TH ST SW STE K (425) 771-5838 Takeout via onine ordering and restaurant delivery

ASTORIA PIZZA AND PASTA 4629 168TH ST SW (425) 745-5777 Takeout via phone order and third party delivery

AUNTIE ANNE’S PRETZELS 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 771-4892 Takeout, restaurant delivery, and third party delivery

AVANTI PIZZA & PASTA 16715 52ND AVE W (425) 742-7575 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

B3 BREAKFAST & BURGER BAR 4027 196TH ST SW (425) 672-3666 Takeout via phone order and thrid party delivery

BAMBOO TREE PHO & SANDWICH 3815 196TH ST SW STE 102 (425) 996-4098 Takeout and third party delivery

BEST OF CHENGDU 6124 200TH ST SW (425) 774-9622 Takeout and restaurant delivery

BEST SUSHI & TERIYAKI 19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 108 (425) 673-7373 Takeout and third party delivery

BEST TOFU HOUSE 3301 184TH ST SW (425) 776-8001 Takeout

BIG E ALES 5030 208TH ST SW STE A (425) 672-7051 Food and beer togo; email for keg pickup/refills

BISTRO PHO 18601 HIGHWAY 99 # 160 (425) 967-7086 Takeout, Postmates, and DoorDash

BLAZING ONION BURGER COMPANY 3000 184TH ST SW STE 840 (425) 640-9100 Takeout and third party delivery

BROTHERS CHINESE RESTAURANT 16715 52ND AVE W (425) 742-0766 Takeout and restaurant delivery

BUFFALO WILD WINGS GRILL & BAR 18508 33RD AVE W (425) 672-8029 Takeout and restaurant delivery

BULLDOG SALOON 19920 HIGHWAY 99 STE D (425) 640-2700 Closed for four weeks starting 11/18

BUZZED BEAR COFFEE 17211 HWY 99 N/A Drive thru and DoorDash

CAFÉ INDIA 19817 44TH AVE W (425) 744-0799 Takeout, UberEats, and Grubhub

CAFE KLEO 3928 149TH PL SW (425) 361-1799 Takeout, online order pickup, and Grubhub

CAFE RIO, INC./CAFE RIO MEXICAN GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW STE 933 (425) 563-1300 Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

CASA GUERRERO MEXICAN 402 164TH ST SW (425) 741-9608 Pickup via phone ordering and third party delivery

CASK AND TROTTER 18411 HWY 99 (425) 967-5245 Patio dining (weather permitting), takeout, and third party delivery

CHAAT N ROLL 3000 184TH ST SW (408) 242-5627 Takeout and third party delivery

CHARLEY’S PHILLY STEAKS 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 697-3972 Takeout and third party delivery

CHARM GAI 18415 33RD AVE W (425) 678-1752 Curbside pickup, takeout, and third party delivery

CHEF DANE CATERING 19515 44TH AVE W UNIT A (206) 794-0812 Takeout by phone, In-house delivery service, and online order

CHICK-FIL-A 3026 196TH ST SW (425) 673-7132 Takeout, drive-thru, curbside, restaurant and third party delivery

CHILI BASIL THAI GRILL 18505 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY #F (425) 672-1155 Takeout, online ordering, and restaurant delivery within 6 miles

CHINA CAFE 6812 196TH ST SW (425) 906-9999 Pickup and restaurant delivery

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 4120 196TH ST SW STE 150 (425) 776-7549 Phone ordering, online ordering, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW STE 850 (425) 412-4015 Takeout, phone ordering, online ordering, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available

CHO DANG 17424 HIGHWAY 99 STE 107 (425) 918-1508 Takeout and third party delivery

CHUCK E. CHEESE’S 3717 196TH ST SW STE 100 (425) 778-6566 Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash

CHUGS ROOT BEER AND MORE 20015 Hwy 99 G (425) 673-9999 Shortened hours, takeout, and limited outdoor seating

CLAIM JUMPER RESTAURANT 18725 33RD AVE W (425) 778-5700 Dine-in via reservation, takeout, phone order, and third party delivery

CLUBHOUSE GOLF CENTER 3105 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD (206) 375-4146 Open for normal business hours

COFFEE DRIVEN 19505 44TH AVE W (425) 280-3683 Drive-thru

DENNY’S RESTAURANT # 7862 4109 196TH ST SW (425) 774-3834 Curbside pickup, takeout, and restaurant and third party delivery

EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN 3925 196TH ST SW STE A1 (425) 640-8111 Takeout and Doordash only

FIVE GUYS 19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 101 (425) 670-9915 Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery

FUJI TEPPANYAKI & SUSHI 5621 196TH ST SW (425) 361-7574 Takeout, DoorDash, and UberEats

GANGNAM KOREAN RESTAURANT 19505 44TH AVE W STE M (425) 678-0337 Takeout and third party delivery

GENGHIS MONGOLIAN GRILL 19800 44TH AVE W STE E (425) 712-8387 Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash

GYRO DELIGHT 4029 196TH ST SW (425) 774-4255 Takeout and Doordash only

GYRO EXPRESS MEDITERRANEAN GRILL 3000 184TH ST SW #844 (425) 673-0140 Takeout and third party delivery

HIGHWAY TERIYAKI 19312 60TH AVE W STE C (425) 776-5187 Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery

HOPSNDROPS 19702 HWY 99 BLDG 3 (425) 245-7901 Takeout and Doordash only

IHOP 628 4300 196TH ST SW (425) 776-2838 Online ordering, curbside pickup, and UberEats

ISARN THAI SOUL KITCHEN 18530 33RD AVE W (425) 697-3111 Limited seating dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup and third party delivery

IXTAPA 5031 168TH ST SW STE 140 (425) 742-4300 Takeout and third party delivery

JACK IN THE BOX 17210 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 745-6505 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery

JACK IN THE BOX, INC 4323 196TH ST SW (425) 673-7895 Takeout, drive-thru and third party delivery

JERSEY MIKES SUBS 19620 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 245-7214 Takeout and third party delivery

JIMMY JOHN’S 19220 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY (425) 771-3169 Takeout and restaurant delivery

JOHNNY’S WOK 19626 76TH AVE W (425) 775-3313 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

JUST LEFT PUB & GRILL 4308 198TH ST SW (425) 776-7379 Outdoor dining and takeout

KALIA INDIAN CUISINE 4520 200TH ST SW STE 202 (425) 771-6422 Takeout; Lynnwood location moved and will reopen in December

KATSU BURGER LYNNWOOD 3333 184TH ST SW (425) 622-4500 Outdoor seating, takeout, online order, and third party delivery

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN 4011 196TH ST SW (425) 774-1130 Drive-thru, takeout and third party delivery

KIMS TERIYAKI 6810 208TH ST SW (425) 778-8010 Takeout, phone ordering, and third party delivery

KING TUT MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT 4520 200TH ST SW STE 213 (425) 774-6100 Permanently closed

KOCHI PO-CHA 18623 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 412-3053 Takeout and third party delivery

KONA KITCHEN 3805 196TH ST SW (425) 578-5662 Takeout and third party delivery

L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE 19709 HWY 99 N # F&G (206) 364-2450 Permanently closed

B THAI CUISINE 7528 196TH ST SW (425) 894-4434 Takeout, Grubhub, and UberEats

LYNNWOOD DAIRY QUEEN 16722 HWY 99 (425) 742-1948 Drive-thru, takeout, app delivery, and third party delivery

MALRI HYANG 3301 184TH ST SW (425) 775-1538 Takeout

MARINEPOLIS SUSHI LAND 18500 33RD AVE W BLDG A STE B (425) 275-9022 Permanently closed

MCDONALD’S LYNNWOOD SQUARE 19808 44TH AVE W (425) 774-3629 Drive-thru and third party delivery

MEL & MIA’S 7530 Olympic View Drive 425-361-7044 Takeout and Grubhub

MISORA TERIYAKI SUSHI AND WOK 16809 HWY STE E (425) 678-1819 Pickup via phone ordering and third party delivery

MOD SUPER FAST PIZZA 19718 HIGHWAY 99 BLDG 4 (503) 517-8137 Takeout, curbside pickup, online and phone orders, and delivery

MODOO KOREAN RESTAURANT 18601 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 967-5360 Curbside pickup, takeout, and restaurant delivery

MOONSHINE BBQ 4911 196TH ST SW (425) 789-1399 Takeout by phone and online ordering; outdoor dining

MR. GROWLER’S CAFÉ 19611 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY (425) 774-8200 Takeout and DoorDash only

MUTO RAMEN & IZAKAYA 19505 44TH AVE W STE K (425) 322-7599 Online ordering and DoorDash only

NAVI’S CATERING KITCHEN 5903 196TH ST SW (425) 244-0342 Online ordering

OSHIMA 3301 184TH ST SW STE 205 (425) 640-3336 Takeout

OYEAH TASTY 6812 196TH ST SW (425) 906-9999 Permanently closed

P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO 3000 184TH ST # 912 (425) 921-2100 Takeout, third party delivery, and curbside pickup

PANDA EXPRESS 3000 184TH ST SW STE 830 (425) 712-0521 Takeout and third party delivery

PANDA EXPRESS, INC. 4120 196TH ST SW STE 100 (425) 774-1678 Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery

PANERA BREAD 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 774-1416 Takeout, curbside pickup, restaurant delivery

PAPA JOHN’S 4400 168TH ST SW 425) 742-7900 Takeout and delivery

PAPA MURPHY’S # 09 19410 60TH AVE STE B (425) 670-2778 Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery

PHO 84 6815 196TH ST SW STE H (425) 775-4143 Takeout and Grubhub

PHO COUNTRY HOUSE 17711 HIGHWAY 99 (206) 349-8511 Takeout and third party delivery

PHO NGUYEN’S HOUSE 18920 28TH AVE W (425) 697-6888 Takeout and third party delivery

PHO ON 44TH 19505 44TH AVE W STE L (425) 697-6593 In-car dining, takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

PHO THAN BROTHERS RESTAURANT 16809 Hwy 99 (425) 999-6596 Takeout and UberEats

PIZZA HUT 6815 196TH ST SW (425) 774-5050 Carryout, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery

POLLOS A LA BRASA SAN FERNANDO 20815 67TH AVE W (425) 275-9597 Takeout and third party delivery

Q CAFE 17420 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 493-4851 Takeout

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS #2821 6208 196TH ST SW (425) 672-2789 Takeout and third party delivery

RED LOBSTER #481 4231 196TH ST SW (425) 672-1137 Takeout, restaurant delivery, and curbside pickup

RED ROBIN AMERICA’S GOURMET BURGERS & SPIRITS 18410 33RD AVE W (425) 771-6492 Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

RINCONCITO PERUANO 18904 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 967-5688 Takeout and third party delivery

ROUND THE TABLE, LLC 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 582-2745 Outdoor seating, curbside pickup, restaurant delivery, and online ordering

ROYAL INDIA 7531 196TH ST SW (425) 967-3636 Curbside pickup, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

SAM OH JUNG RESTAURANT 17425 HIGHWAY 99 STE A (425) 745-3535 Takeout and third party delivery

SARKU JAPAN 3000 184TH ST SW STE 854 (425) 655-1005 Takeout and DoorDash only

SEOUL HOTDOG 18415 33RD AVE W (425) 582-0894 Takeout, curbside pickup, and limited outdoor seating

SHARI’S OF LYNNWOOD 19428 Hwy 99 (425) 778-6028 Takeout and Doordash only

SILVER SPOON THAI RESTAURANT & BAR 3828 196TH ST SW (425) 967-3255 Takeout via phone and online ordering; third party delivery

SPARTA’S PIZZA AND PASTA HOUSE 17630 HWY 99 (425) 745-1880 Takeout and third party delivery

STARBUCKS COFFEE 6208 196TH ST SW STE 101 (425) 672-0481 Drive thru and takeout

STARBUCKS COFFEE 4028 196TH ST SW STE A (425) 778-1367 Drive thru and takeout

STARBUCKS COFFEE 19931 HWY 99 (425) 776-5600 Drive thru and takeout

STARBUCKS COFFEE 16809 HWY 99 (425) 741-6537 Drive thru and takeout

STARBUCKS COFFEE 1330 164th ST SW (425) 741-0415 Drive thru and takeout

STOPWATCH ESPRESSO 3611 196TH ST SW (425) 299-2271 Drive thru and Joe App orders

SUBWAY 7600 196TH ST SW (425) 771-1127 Takeout and third party delivery

SUBWAY #48986 2412 196TH ST SW STE 150 (425) 640-7171 Takeout and third party delivery

SURA 19226 HWY 99 (425) 771-2502 Takeout and third party delivery

SUSHI MISOYA 3333 184TH ST SW 425-775-7979 Takeout

SZECHUAN GARDEN 4309 198TH ST SW (425) 672-6383 Takeout

TACO BELL # 22607 4919 196TH ST SW (425) 712-0311 Drive-thru, takeout, and third party delivery

TACO DEL MAR 4201 196TH ST SW (425) 673-4607 Takeout and third party delivery

TACO TIME 4424 196TH ST SW (425) 226-6656 Takeout and drive-thru

TACOS REGGIE LLC 5710 196TH ST SW (425) 931-8998 Takeout

TACQUERIA PUEBLA 16716 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 412-3030 Takeout

TALAY THAI 4520 200TH ST SW STE 208 (425) 670-1340 Permanently closed

TAQUERIA EL ANTOJO #2, INC. 20629 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 672-4209 Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

TAQUERIA EL RINCONSITO 19409 36TH AVE W (425) 778-5180 Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

TASTE OF KOREA 3411 184TH ST SW (425) 640-0351 Takeout, pickup, and third party delivery

TASTER’S WOK 15128 HWY 99 (425) 787-6789 Takeout

TERIYAKI GRILL 16725 52ND AVE W STE A (425) 742-9856 Pickup and takeout

TERIYAKI PLUS 16716 HIGHWAY 99 (425) 742-3847 Takeout and third party delivery

TERIYAKI TOWN 4615 196TH ST SW STE 124 (425) 673-5904 Takeout and third party delivery

TERIYAKI WOK 18500 33rd Ave W 4257756760 Takeout and third party delivery

THAI GO 3000 184TH ST SW STE 846 (425) 775-1345 Takeout and third party delivery

THE HOOK SEAFOOD BROILER 18521 76TH AVE WEST #101 (425) 673-0551 Temporarily closed

THE KEG 18100 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD (425) 778-0900 Curbside pickup via online ordering

THE LYNNWOOD ALANO CLUB 4001 198TH ST SW STE 6 (425) 582-2898 Not serving food

THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY 2509 196TH ST SW (425) 672-7006 Limited outdoor seating, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

THE OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1209 4221 196TH ST SW (425) 670-2977 Carside pickup

THE ROCK 4010 196TH ST SW (425) 697-6007 Pickup and third party delivery

TODO MEXICO-LYNNWOOD 4926 196TH ST SW # A (425) 778-2180 Takeout and DoorDash

TOSHIS TERIYAKI 20829 HWY 99 # C (425) 771-5320 Takeout and outdoor seating

TUBS GOURMET SUBS 4400 168TH ST SW # 201 (425) 741-9800 Takeout and third party delivery

VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN 3000 184TH ST SW (425) 673-1999 Takeout and third party delivery

WENDY’S 5117 196TH ST SW (425) 775-0044 Dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, and third party delivery

WILD WASABI JAPANESE CUISINE 19720 44TH AVE W STE A (425) 776-8068 Takeout and third party delivery

WU JU K BBQ 19400 36TH AVE W (425) 672-2650 Takeout, UberEats, and Grubhub

YIFANG FRUIT TEA 3000 184th St SW #190, Lynnwood, WA 98037 (425) 412-4864 Takeout and third party delivery

YEH YEH’S SANDWICH SHOP 19915 164TH AVE W (425) 776-7213 Takeout and online ordering

ZEEKS PIZZA 4309 196TH ST SW (425) 893-8646 Outdoor dining, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery