What’s open for takeout, delivery, outside dining in Lynnwood: Updated Nov. 23, 2020

|Business Address Phone Services
|
|
|
|
|2 THAI DRAGONS LLC
|3301 184TH ST SW
|(206) 566-8231
|Takeout via phone order and third party delivery
|ACA’ LAS TORTAS
|3625 148TH ST SW
|(425) 245-8417
|Takeout via online ordering, call, and curbside pickup; third party delivery
|ANTHONY’S FISH BAR
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 852
|(425) 455-0732
|Takeout, outdoor dining, and UberEats
|ANTHONY’S SEAFOOD GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 870
|(425) 455-0732
|Takeout via phone order and online ordering, UberEats
|APPLEBEE’S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL AND BAR
|4626 196TH ST W
|(425) 672-2626
|Online ordering, curbside pickup, and restaurant delivery
|ARBY’S
|4910 196TH ST SW UNIT AW
|(425) 774-0622
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|ASIAN WOK
|6815 196TH ST SW STE K
|(425) 771-5838
|Takeout via onine ordering and restaurant delivery
|ASTORIA PIZZA AND PASTA
|4629 168TH ST SW
|(425) 745-5777
|Takeout via phone order and third party delivery
|AUNTIE ANNE’S PRETZELS
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 771-4892
|Takeout, restaurant delivery, and third party delivery
|AVANTI PIZZA & PASTA
|16715 52ND AVE W
|(425) 742-7575
|Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|B3 BREAKFAST & BURGER BAR
|4027 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-3666
|Takeout via phone order and thrid party delivery
|BAMBOO TREE PHO & SANDWICH
|3815 196TH ST SW STE 102
|(425) 996-4098
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BEST OF CHENGDU
|6124 200TH ST SW
|(425) 774-9622
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|BEST SUSHI & TERIYAKI
|19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 108
|(425) 673-7373
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BEST TOFU HOUSE
|3301 184TH ST SW
|(425) 776-8001
|Takeout
|BIG E ALES
|5030 208TH ST SW STE A
|(425) 672-7051
|Food and beer togo; email for keg pickup/refills
|BISTRO PHO
|18601 HIGHWAY 99 # 160
|(425) 967-7086
|Takeout, Postmates, and DoorDash
|BLAZING ONION BURGER COMPANY
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 840
|(425) 640-9100
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BROTHERS CHINESE RESTAURANT
|16715 52ND AVE W
|(425) 742-0766
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|BUFFALO WILD WINGS GRILL & BAR
|18508 33RD AVE W
|(425) 672-8029
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|BULLDOG SALOON
|19920 HIGHWAY 99 STE D
|(425) 640-2700
|Closed for four weeks starting 11/18
|BUZZED BEAR COFFEE
|17211 HWY 99
|N/A
|Drive thru and DoorDash
|CAFÉ INDIA
|19817 44TH AVE W
|(425) 744-0799
|Takeout, UberEats, and Grubhub
|CAFE KLEO
|3928 149TH PL SW
|(425) 361-1799
|Takeout, online order pickup, and Grubhub
|CAFE RIO, INC./CAFE RIO MEXICAN GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 933
|(425) 563-1300
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|CASA GUERRERO MEXICAN
|402 164TH ST SW
|(425) 741-9608
|Pickup via phone ordering and third party delivery
|CASK AND TROTTER
|18411 HWY 99
|(425) 967-5245
|Patio dining (weather permitting), takeout, and third party delivery
|CHAAT N ROLL
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(408) 242-5627
|Takeout and third party delivery
|CHARLEY’S PHILLY STEAKS
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 697-3972
|Takeout and third party delivery
|CHARM GAI
|18415 33RD AVE W
|(425) 678-1752
|Curbside pickup, takeout, and third party delivery
|CHEF DANE CATERING
|19515 44TH AVE W UNIT A
|(206) 794-0812
|Takeout by phone, In-house delivery service, and online order
|CHICK-FIL-A
|3026 196TH ST SW
|(425) 673-7132
|Takeout, drive-thru, curbside, restaurant and third party delivery
|CHILI BASIL THAI GRILL
|18505 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY #F
|(425) 672-1155
|Takeout, online ordering, and restaurant delivery within 6 miles
|CHINA CAFE
|6812 196TH ST SW
|(425) 906-9999
|Pickup and restaurant delivery
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|4120 196TH ST SW STE 150
|(425) 776-7549
|Phone ordering, online ordering, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available
|CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 850
|(425) 412-4015
|Takeout, phone ordering, online ordering, Chipotle app, and third party delivery available
|CHO DANG
|17424 HIGHWAY 99 STE 107
|(425) 918-1508
|Takeout and third party delivery
|CHUCK E. CHEESE’S
|3717 196TH ST SW STE 100
|(425) 778-6566
|Dine-in, takeout, and DoorDash
|CHUGS ROOT BEER AND MORE
|20015 Hwy 99 G
|(425) 673-9999
|Shortened hours, takeout, and limited outdoor seating
|CLAIM JUMPER RESTAURANT
|18725 33RD AVE W
|(425) 778-5700
|Dine-in via reservation, takeout, phone order, and third party delivery
|CLUBHOUSE GOLF CENTER
|3105 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD
|(206) 375-4146
|Open for normal business hours
|COFFEE DRIVEN
|19505 44TH AVE W
|(425) 280-3683
|Drive-thru
|DENNY’S RESTAURANT # 7862
|4109 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-3834
|Curbside pickup, takeout, and restaurant and third party delivery
|EZELL’S FAMOUS CHICKEN
|3925 196TH ST SW STE A1
|(425) 640-8111
|Takeout and Doordash only
|FIVE GUYS
|19620 HIGHWAY 99 STE 101
|(425) 670-9915
|Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
|FUJI TEPPANYAKI & SUSHI
|5621 196TH ST SW
|(425) 361-7574
|Takeout, DoorDash, and UberEats
|GANGNAM KOREAN RESTAURANT
|19505 44TH AVE W STE M
|(425) 678-0337
|Takeout and third party delivery
|GENGHIS MONGOLIAN GRILL
|19800 44TH AVE W STE E
|(425) 712-8387
|Takeout, UberEats, and DoorDash
|GYRO DELIGHT
|4029 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-4255
|Takeout and Doordash only
|GYRO EXPRESS MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
|3000 184TH ST SW #844
|(425) 673-0140
|Takeout and third party delivery
|HIGHWAY TERIYAKI
|19312 60TH AVE W STE C
|(425) 776-5187
|Takeout, online ordering, and third party delivery
|HOPSNDROPS
|19702 HWY 99 BLDG 3
|(425) 245-7901
|Takeout and Doordash only
|IHOP 628
|4300 196TH ST SW
|(425) 776-2838
|Online ordering, curbside pickup, and UberEats
|ISARN THAI SOUL KITCHEN
|18530 33RD AVE W
|(425) 697-3111
|Limited seating dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup and third party delivery
|IXTAPA
|5031 168TH ST SW STE 140
|(425) 742-4300
|Takeout and third party delivery
|JACK IN THE BOX
|17210 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 745-6505
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|JACK IN THE BOX, INC
|4323 196TH ST SW
|(425) 673-7895
|Takeout, drive-thru and third party delivery
|JERSEY MIKES SUBS
|19620 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 245-7214
|Takeout and third party delivery
|JIMMY JOHN’S
|19220 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY
|(425) 771-3169
|Takeout and restaurant delivery
|JOHNNY’S WOK
|19626 76TH AVE W
|(425) 775-3313
|Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|JUST LEFT PUB & GRILL
|4308 198TH ST SW
|(425) 776-7379
|Outdoor dining and takeout
|KALIA INDIAN CUISINE
|4520 200TH ST SW STE 202
|(425) 771-6422
|Takeout; Lynnwood location moved and will reopen in December
|KATSU BURGER LYNNWOOD
|3333 184TH ST SW
|(425) 622-4500
|Outdoor seating, takeout, online order, and third party delivery
|KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
|4011 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-1130
|Drive-thru, takeout and third party delivery
|KIMS TERIYAKI
|6810 208TH ST SW
|(425) 778-8010
|Takeout, phone ordering, and third party delivery
|KING TUT MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT
|4520 200TH ST SW STE 213
|(425) 774-6100
|Permanently closed
|KOCHI PO-CHA
|18623 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 412-3053
|Takeout and third party delivery
|KONA KITCHEN
|3805 196TH ST SW
|(425) 578-5662
|Takeout and third party delivery
|L&L HAWAIIAN BARBECUE
|19709 HWY 99 N # F&G
|(206) 364-2450
|Permanently closed
|B THAI CUISINE
|7528 196TH ST SW
|(425) 894-4434
|Takeout, Grubhub, and UberEats
|LYNNWOOD DAIRY QUEEN
|16722 HWY 99
|(425) 742-1948
|Drive-thru, takeout, app delivery, and third party delivery
|MALRI HYANG
|3301 184TH ST SW
|(425) 775-1538
|Takeout
|MARINEPOLIS SUSHI LAND
|18500 33RD AVE W BLDG A STE B
|(425) 275-9022
|Permanently closed
|MCDONALD’S LYNNWOOD SQUARE
|19808 44TH AVE W
|(425) 774-3629
|Drive-thru and third party delivery
|MEL & MIA’S
|7530 Olympic View Drive
|425-361-7044
|Takeout and Grubhub
|MISORA TERIYAKI SUSHI AND WOK
|16809 HWY STE E
|(425) 678-1819
|Pickup via phone ordering and third party delivery
|MOD SUPER FAST PIZZA
|19718 HIGHWAY 99 BLDG 4
|(503) 517-8137
|Takeout, curbside pickup, online and phone orders, and delivery
|MODOO KOREAN RESTAURANT
|18601 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 967-5360
|Curbside pickup, takeout, and restaurant delivery
|MOONSHINE BBQ
|4911 196TH ST SW
|(425) 789-1399
|Takeout by phone and online ordering; outdoor dining
|MR. GROWLER’S CAFÉ
|19611 ALDERWOOD MALL PKWY
|(425) 774-8200
|Takeout and DoorDash only
|MUTO RAMEN & IZAKAYA
|19505 44TH AVE W STE K
|(425) 322-7599
|Online ordering and DoorDash only
|NAVI’S CATERING KITCHEN
|5903 196TH ST SW
|(425) 244-0342
|Online ordering
|OSHIMA
|3301 184TH ST SW STE 205
|(425) 640-3336
|Takeout
|OYEAH TASTY
|6812 196TH ST SW
|(425) 906-9999
|Permanently closed
|P.F. CHANG’S CHINA BISTRO
|3000 184TH ST # 912
|(425) 921-2100
|Takeout, third party delivery, and curbside pickup
|PANDA EXPRESS
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 830
|(425) 712-0521
|Takeout and third party delivery
|PANDA EXPRESS, INC.
|4120 196TH ST SW STE 100
|(425) 774-1678
|Takeout, drive-thru, and third party delivery
|PANERA BREAD
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 774-1416
|Takeout, curbside pickup, restaurant delivery
|PAPA JOHN’S
|4400 168TH ST SW
|425) 742-7900
|Takeout and delivery
|PAPA MURPHY’S # 09
|19410 60TH AVE STE B
|(425) 670-2778
|Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery
|PHO 84
|6815 196TH ST SW STE H
|(425) 775-4143
|Takeout and Grubhub
|PHO COUNTRY HOUSE
|17711 HIGHWAY 99
|(206) 349-8511
|Takeout and third party delivery
|PHO NGUYEN’S HOUSE
|18920 28TH AVE W
|(425) 697-6888
|Takeout and third party delivery
|PHO ON 44TH
|19505 44TH AVE W STE L
|(425) 697-6593
|In-car dining, takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|PHO THAN BROTHERS RESTAURANT
|16809 Hwy 99
|(425) 999-6596
|Takeout and UberEats
|PIZZA HUT
|6815 196TH ST SW
|(425) 774-5050
|Carryout, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery
|POLLOS A LA BRASA SAN FERNANDO
|20815 67TH AVE W
|(425) 275-9597
|Takeout and third party delivery
|Q CAFE
|17420 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 493-4851
|Takeout
|QDOBA MEXICAN EATS #2821
|6208 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-2789
|Takeout and third party delivery
|RED LOBSTER #481
|4231 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-1137
|Takeout, restaurant delivery, and curbside pickup
|RED ROBIN AMERICA’S GOURMET BURGERS & SPIRITS
|18410 33RD AVE W
|(425) 771-6492
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|RINCONCITO PERUANO
|18904 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 967-5688
|Takeout and third party delivery
|ROUND THE TABLE, LLC
|7600 196TH ST SW
|(425) 582-2745
|Outdoor seating, curbside pickup, restaurant delivery, and online ordering
|ROYAL INDIA
|7531 196TH ST SW
|(425) 967-3636
|Curbside pickup, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|SAM OH JUNG RESTAURANT
|17425 HIGHWAY 99 STE A
|(425) 745-3535
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SARKU JAPAN
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 854
|(425) 655-1005
|Takeout and DoorDash only
|SEOUL HOTDOG
|18415 33RD AVE W
|(425) 582-0894
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and limited outdoor seating
|SHARI’S OF LYNNWOOD
|19428 Hwy 99
|(425) 778-6028
|Takeout and Doordash only
|SILVER SPOON THAI RESTAURANT & BAR
|3828 196TH ST SW
|(425) 967-3255
|Takeout via phone and online ordering; third party delivery
|SPARTA’S PIZZA AND PASTA HOUSE
|17630 HWY 99
|(425) 745-1880
|Takeout and third party delivery
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|6208 196TH ST SW STE 101
|(425) 672-0481
|Drive thru and takeout
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|4028 196TH ST SW STE A
|(425) 778-1367
|Drive thru and takeout
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|19931 HWY 99
|(425) 776-5600
|Drive thru and takeout
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|16809 HWY 99
|(425) 741-6537
|Drive thru and takeout
|STARBUCKS COFFEE
|1330 164th ST SW
|(425) 741-0415
|Drive thru and takeout
|STOPWATCH ESPRESSO
|3611 196TH ST SW
|(425) 299-2271
|Drive thru and Joe App orders
|SUBWAY
|7600 196TH ST SW
|(425) 771-1127
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SUBWAY #48986
|2412 196TH ST SW STE 150
|(425) 640-7171
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SURA
|19226 HWY 99
|(425) 771-2502
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SUSHI MISOYA
|3333 184TH ST SW
|425-775-7979
|Takeout
|SZECHUAN GARDEN
|4309 198TH ST SW
|(425) 672-6383
|Takeout
|TACO BELL # 22607
|4919 196TH ST SW
|(425) 712-0311
|Drive-thru, takeout, and third party delivery
|TACO DEL MAR
|4201 196TH ST SW
|(425) 673-4607
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TACO TIME
|4424 196TH ST SW
|(425) 226-6656
|Takeout and drive-thru
|TACOS REGGIE LLC
|5710 196TH ST SW
|(425) 931-8998
|Takeout
|TACQUERIA PUEBLA
|16716 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 412-3030
|Takeout
|TALAY THAI
|4520 200TH ST SW STE 208
|(425) 670-1340
|Permanently closed
|TAQUERIA EL ANTOJO #2, INC.
|20629 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 672-4209
|Takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|TAQUERIA EL RINCONSITO
|19409 36TH AVE W
|(425) 778-5180
|Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|TASTE OF KOREA
|3411 184TH ST SW
|(425) 640-0351
|Takeout, pickup, and third party delivery
|TASTER’S WOK
|15128 HWY 99
|(425) 787-6789
|Takeout
|TERIYAKI GRILL
|16725 52ND AVE W STE A
|(425) 742-9856
|Pickup and takeout
|TERIYAKI PLUS
|16716 HIGHWAY 99
|(425) 742-3847
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TERIYAKI TOWN
|4615 196TH ST SW STE 124
|(425) 673-5904
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TERIYAKI WOK
|18500 33rd Ave W
|4257756760
|Takeout and third party delivery
|THAI GO
|3000 184TH ST SW STE 846
|(425) 775-1345
|Takeout and third party delivery
|THE HOOK SEAFOOD BROILER
|18521 76TH AVE WEST #101
|(425) 673-0551
|Temporarily closed
|THE KEG
|18100 ALDERWOOD MALL BLVD
|(425) 778-0900
|Curbside pickup via online ordering
|THE LYNNWOOD ALANO CLUB
|4001 198TH ST SW STE 6
|(425) 582-2898
|Not serving food
|THE OLD SPAGHETTI FACTORY
|2509 196TH ST SW
|(425) 672-7006
|Limited outdoor seating, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|THE OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN RESTAURANT #1209
|4221 196TH ST SW
|(425) 670-2977
|Carside pickup
|THE ROCK
|4010 196TH ST SW
|(425) 697-6007
|Pickup and third party delivery
|TODO MEXICO-LYNNWOOD
|4926 196TH ST SW # A
|(425) 778-2180
|Takeout and DoorDash
|TOSHIS TERIYAKI
|20829 HWY 99 # C
|(425) 771-5320
|Takeout and outdoor seating
|TUBS GOURMET SUBS
|4400 168TH ST SW # 201
|(425) 741-9800
|Takeout and third party delivery
|VILLA ITALIAN KITCHEN
|3000 184TH ST SW
|(425) 673-1999
|Takeout and third party delivery
|WENDY’S
|5117 196TH ST SW
|(425) 775-0044
|Dine-in, drive-thru, carryout, and third party delivery
|WILD WASABI JAPANESE CUISINE
|19720 44TH AVE W STE A
|(425) 776-8068
|Takeout and third party delivery
|WU JU K BBQ
|19400 36TH AVE W
|(425) 672-2650
|Takeout, UberEats, and Grubhub
|YIFANG FRUIT TEA
|3000 184th St SW #190, Lynnwood, WA 98037
|(425) 412-4864
|Takeout and third party delivery
|YEH YEH’S SANDWICH SHOP
|19915 164TH AVE W
|(425) 776-7213
|Takeout and online ordering
|ZEEKS PIZZA
|4309 196TH ST SW
|(425) 893-8646
|Outdoor dining, takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|ZURIS DONUTZ
|7600 196TH ST SW
|425-582-8803
|Takeout and third party delivery
