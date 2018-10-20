What’s up with construction on Interurban Trail at 40th Avenue West?

A reader has been observing the construction on the Interurban Trail at Alderwood Mall Boulevard and 40th Avenue West, and asked for more details regarding the project and the expected completion date.

Here’s what we learned from the City of Lynnwood, with thanks to Lynnwood Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department Sarah Olson for sharing the appropriate website link.

For starters, more about the Interurban Trail. It’s is a 24-mile, regional, non-motorized trail that stretches from Shoreline to Everett along the route once used by electric interurban rail cards. Lynnwood’s portion of the Interurban Trail is 3.8 miles long, starting south from the edge of Mountlake Terrace at 212th Street Southwest to the north end of the Alderwood shopping mall at the intersection of Ash Way and Maple.

The trail also connects to the Lynnwood Transit Center and future Sound Transit City Center light rail station.

Lynnwood just completed the last major missing link of the trail to further separate it from motorized traffic at 212th Street Southwest. The city says it is now shifting its focus to improving the overall utility and aesthetic of the trail through landscaping and amenities. The goal? To create “a safe and comfortable pedestrian and bicyclist environment that betters serves community and economic health.”

The 40th Street Southwest trailhead was identified in Interurban Trail master plan as a priority project with improvements funded

by a local grant. It will include a monument kiosk/shade structure located near the existing bus stop, with benches and wayfinding signage, plus a water fountain and bicycle station. Across the trail to the south, a mini-plaza will be shaped by a seatwall and will include picnic tables. There will also be a loop with integral

skate features for skateboarders. An accessible fitness station is provided to the west of the main plaza.

According to the city, the project is scheduled for completion in November.