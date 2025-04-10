What’s up with the butterfly decals on Lynnwood-owned buildings?

Those who frequently visit city-owned facilities in Lynnwood may notice something new near the entryway: a decal that reads “Cocoon House Wings Partner.”

The city recently announced its new partnership with Cocoon House, specifically its Wings program. The program involves decals with a butterfly and QR code on them. When scanned, the QR code leads people to the Wings webpage.

Local organizations and agencies that are a part of the program (Wings partners) would help connect young people to Cocoon House services, such as the U-Turn drop-in center.

The U-Turn drop-in center at 3530 Colby Ave. in Everett offers showers, food and case management services, among other resources. It is open 2-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Founded as an emergency shelter for youth in 1991, Cocoon House has grown to include a continuum of programs designed to prevent and end youth homelessness. Cocoon House offers short- and long-term housing, street outreach and prevention services aimed at strengthening families in Snohomish County.

Cocoon House started the Wings program late last year, Outreach Director Jill-marie Costello said. The organization established the program because sometimes it can be challenging to navigate the housing system both for adults and young people.

“We created this … in hopes that we could reach out to as many young people in Snohomish County as possible,” Costello said.

Businesses interested in becoming a Wings partner can reach out to Costello at jill-marie.costello@cocoonhouse.org.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.