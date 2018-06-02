‘Where the VIPs are kids’: Lynnwood Cops & Kids event draws a crowd

1 of 13

About 1,000 people attended the fifth annual Cops & Kids event at Alderwood Mall Saturday.

The event featured Lynnwood law enforcement staff, vehicles, and K-9 demonstrations. A performance by the Seattle Police Pipes and Drums band had the crowd dancing and clapping.

“We want our officers and our police department to be very accessible to our community, especially the children,” said Commander Wes Depp, who sparked the idea years ago. “Cops & Kids is where the VIPs are the kids, and we want to make them feel comfortable talking to us.”

— Story and photos by David Carlos