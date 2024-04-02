Where’s that right-hand turn lane on 200th?

Those eagerly awaiting the right-hand turn lane at the southwest corner of 200th Street Southwest and Highway 99 might see it by the end of 2024.

The City of Lynnwood’s web page on the project says that in November 2021, Harris Ford filed a petition with the City of Lynnwood requesting a vacation of 64th Avenue West as part of its plans to expand the dealership. 64th Avenue provided drivers heading east on 200th Street Southwest access to Highway 99 by passing the front of the dealership. As a condition for vacating the street, Harris Ford agreed to construct a dedicated right-hand turn lane from 200th Street Southwest to southbound Highway 99.

Planners stated that the dedicated lane and associated intersection improvements would improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. After holding several public briefings and a public hearing, the Lynnwood City Council approved this right-of-way vacation in May 2022.

The portion of the street, valued at about $1.4 million at the time, was purchased for half price. In addition, the dealership retained half the cost of the land appraisal in exchange for its construction of the right-hand turn lane, knocking off an additional $61,000 from Harris Ford’s purchase price. In total, the dealership acquired the street for approximately $576,000.

While the dealership has been expanded according to plan, the dedicated lane has not. Information on the project collected from previous council meetings and the city website do not specify an end date to construction.

According to Lynnwood spokesperson Nathan MacDonald, “Pierre Ford/Lincoln is making preparations to begin construction soon and the turn lane should be completed this year.”

Harris Ford did not respond to a request for comment.

–By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis