Who are the 8 applicants for vacant Lynnwood City Council Position 2 seat?

Earlier this week, the Lynnwood City Council picked the top eight candidates who applied for appointment to the council’s Position 2 seat left vacant when former Councilmember Ian Cotton stepped down last month. We’ve written a summary of each applicant, based on the forms they submitted to the city council for consideration.

The council is scheduled to interview the candidates on Wednesday, May 12, and Thursday, May 13. After all the interviews are completed, each councilmember will identify their top three candidates and then the council will choose one candidate to fill the open seat.

Here are the applicants, in alphabetical order:

Nick Coelho

Owner of Around the Table Game Pub in Lynnwood, Nick Coelho previously ran for the council’s Position 6 seat in 2019, losing to incumbent George Hurst. He is a member of the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, serving as board chair since 2020. He is also on the South Lynnwood Neighborhood Co-Design Committee and has volunteered at the Lynnwood Food Bank and the Fair on 44th. Other efforts include donating to Edmonds School District fundraisers, partnering with local organizations to host community building nights for non-majority groups like the deaf and LGBTQ+ and raising thousands of dollars for organizations like the Lynnwood Parks Foundation and the Lynnwood Food Bank.

On his application, Coelho credited his business’ “loud and preemptive response” at the start of the pandemic for inspiring others in his industry to implement their own safety measures, ahead of any government mandate.

“I am certain this played a role in stemming some of the spread in our area,” he said. “I have always placed people over profit, and I believe that commitment to the public good speaks for itself.”

Patrick Decker

A Lynnwood resident for 30 years, Patrick Decker said he has had a “deep and abiding love” for his community. He is currently a member of the city’s Civil Service Commission and has previously served on the Lynnwood Planning Commission. On his application, Decker said he wants to join the council to address many “pressing issues” in the city but did not specify what those issues are.

According to his application, Decker has spent much of his time working with and mentoring youth as a youth pastor, scoutmaster and scout coach and serving as a mentor to Lynnwood High School students attending the University of Washington.

“My work with the youth and families in the community has deepened my commitment to ensure this city provides tremendous opportunities for families to flourish and thrive emotionally, socially, and financially,” he said.

Christine Eck

With a passion for service, Christine Eck said her skills and past experience will help in her role as councilmember, if selected. Years ago, Eck left the private sector to work with non-profit organizations. On her application, she acknowledged she wants to listen to what the community needs, amplify voices from all backgrounds and perspectives, and develop solutions that work for all residents.

As a resident of South Lynnwood for most of her adult life, Eck said she wants to help create a city where all residents feel seen, heard, welcome and accepted.

“I’m simply driven to serve,” she said. “It’s important to me to give back to my community, and this desire has become stronger through the years.”

Nicole Guenther

A Lynnwood resident since 2017, Nicole Guenther cited experiences of friends and neighbors as her reason for applying for the council. She said her priorities include enacting change on issues such as affordable housing and homelessness. On her application, Guenther said she hopes to work with the city’s Race and Social Justice Coordinator to close the gaps in racial and social inequities.

“As a councilmember, I would strive to understand and elevate the needs and voices of all residents, particularly those experiencing marginalization,” she said.

Guenther has also gained community leader experience as an administrator for the Buy Nothing Project (BNP) – which has helped provide essential items to those in need.

Michael Miller

A Lynnwood resident for 16 years, Michael Miller said that after selling his insurance business, he’s looking to “repurpose” his skillset, time and energy to focus on local government. On his application, Miller mentioned his past experiences working with councilmembers and that, if elected, he would like to work with them again.

In February 2020, Miller joined the Lynnwood Food Bank Board of Directors and was elected board president March 2021. Miller also noted that he is a military veteran with a worldly view and he would like to see more diversity in the city.

“I don’t like the word ‘emigrant,’ I prefer ‘entry level American — a diverse, resourceful, hardworking and multilingual people,” he said. “I would like to see Lynnwood develop these folks more.”

Nazanin Lashgari

In her brief summary, Naz Lashgari said she is interested in serving on the council because as a Lynnwood resident, what happens in the city matters to her.

“I would like to be involved in decisions made for the City of Lynnwood,” she said.

In 2019, Lashgari campaigned for the council’s Position 4 seat but lost to Jim Smith. She currently serves as chair of the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, which she joined in 2017.

Neil Weiss

As an attorney in Snohomish County, Neil Weiss said he has worked alongside city leaders in a variety of ways. Weiss also recently represented a non-profit legal clinic working on issues in the Washington State Legislature and said, if elected, he could help in addressing legislative agendas that benefit the local community.

“I regularly interact with the judicial branch in cases as well as in a pro tem capacity as a covering judge or commissioner,” he said. “I also regularly interact with the executive branch in administrative capacities or enforcement in my practice.”

Michael Wojack

With more than a decade of experience volunteering in the city, Michael Wojack said he hopes to join the council to “bridge the gap” between now and the time a new councilmember is elected. On his application, Wojack said his 14 years serving on the Lynnwood Planning Commission would benefit the mayor and council with upcoming decision making.

“I have enjoyed my time as a commissioner and (look) forward to every meeting, vetting policy and ideas with a group of six fellow citizens,” he said.

